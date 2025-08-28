Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Two Districts In Kyiv Region Damaged Due To Night Attack, One Man Injured

2025-08-28 03:07:11
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kyiv region police reported this on Telegram .

As of 8:40 a.m., 10 private houses and an apartment were damaged in the Brovary district. Five cars were also damaged.

In the Fastiv district, a house was damaged and the owner was injured. He was provided with medical help on the spot.

Patrol police response teams, investigative teams, Kyiv region police bomb disposal experts, and State Emergency Service employees continue to work at the sites of the attacks.



 Read also: The 2025 Russian summer offensive in Ukraine has failed to accomplish its objectives



As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops carried out a combined attack on Ukraine on the night of August 28. Eight people were killed in Kyiv.

