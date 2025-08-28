Two Districts In Kyiv Region Damaged Due To Night Attack, One Man Injured
As of 8:40 a.m., 10 private houses and an apartment were damaged in the Brovary district. Five cars were also damaged.
In the Fastiv district, a house was damaged and the owner was injured. He was provided with medical help on the spot.
Patrol police response teams, investigative teams, Kyiv region police bomb disposal experts, and State Emergency Service employees continue to work at the sites of the attacks.
Read also: The 2025 Russian summer offensive in Ukraine has failed to accomplish its objectives
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops carried out a combined attack on Ukraine on the night of August 28. Eight people were killed in Kyiv.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Accounting And Bookkeeping Service Business Plan 2025: How To Start, Operate, And Grow
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
- R0AR Chain Launches Public Node Sale Following $1 Million Whitelist Success
- Corporate Event Planning Business Plan 2025: Capital Investment And Cost Breakdown
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- UK Digital Health Market To Reach USD 37.6 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment