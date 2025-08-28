Uzbekistan, Belarusian KUVO Discuss Expanding Industrial Cooperation
During the talks, the parties reviewed prospects for collaboration in the mechanical engineering sector and the implementation of joint investment projects. In particular, they considered opportunities to expand the production and supply of laminated glass, panoramic and pivoting windows for buses, as well as flat and curved tempered glass for vehicles.
The sides expressed interest in strengthening the partnership and agreed to continue negotiations on potential joint projects. To this end, they decided to exchange additional technical and economic information to assess the parameters of localization initiatives.
KUVO is one of the leading manufacturing enterprises in Belarus and the Commonwealth of Independent State (CIS), specializing in the production of a wide range of glass products for various types of transport.
