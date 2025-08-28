Moj Implements Capacity-Building Programme In Digital Transformation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has implemented a capacity-building and digital culture programme in the field of digital transformation.

The programme targeted three administrative levels within the ministry. The two-day programme, held under the patronage and attendance of Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs H E Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi, and senior ministry officials, included a series of training workshops that presented detailed presentations on the stages of digital transformation, with a focus on mechanisms for adhering to the requirements and standards of digital transformation and data at the local and international levels.

The programme also highlighted ways to enhance digital culture within institutions, reviewed modern methodologies for digital transformation accelerators, and discussed ways to effectively employ emerging technologies in the government work environment, based on global best practices. The workshops extensively addressed the importance of cybersecurity in supporting digital transformation processes, presenting local and international case studies and discussing practical examples of the challenges and opportunities associated with digital transformation projects.

The programme embodies the Ministry's commitment to raising awareness and knowledge in the areas of digital transformation and data management.