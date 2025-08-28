Isha Koppikar: Bappa Has Solved All My Problems
As this is her fourth year of celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi, the actress has gone eco-friendly this year.
She told IANS:“I really like forests and jungles. But this year, I thought of doing something different. Every year is different. This is my fourth year. And yes, I get very excited during Ganesh Utsav. I go into a very different trance. I love Bappa's festival.”
“So, coming back to the décor-this was a collective effort. My decorator and I, together, decided that we would have this kind of setup. I selected it. And after selecting it, I selected Bappa's color-a color that does not merge with the background. Because there are so many colors,” she said.
Isha shared tha it's like an enchanted forest.
“There are already blues and greens and reds and pinks. We wanted to keep a very simple, serene Bappa. So, we said white will look beautiful. Bappa has solved all my problems-problems that I didn't even know about, that I did not understand. At that time, I felt like, 'What happened?' But later, I realized that it was a problem. And it was very important. What should I say? Bappa is always there around me.”
“And we ask him for a lot of things. Many times, I think, 'I will ask for this, I will ask for that.' But after going in front of Bappa, we forget everything. We forget to ask for anything. And Bappa knows what we will ask for. But whatever he has given, I have full gratitude. Thank you, Bappa, for everything.”
She said that she asks for a lot of wishes, but only if Bappa feels it is right for her,“he will give it to me.”
“And if something like that happens, I will tell you-if it is fulfilled. I don't know, anything can happen. You have seen Anupam Kher's show-anything can happen.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Accounting And Bookkeeping Service Business Plan 2025: How To Start, Operate, And Grow
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
- R0AR Chain Launches Public Node Sale Following $1 Million Whitelist Success
- Corporate Event Planning Business Plan 2025: Capital Investment And Cost Breakdown
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- UK Digital Health Market To Reach USD 37.6 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment