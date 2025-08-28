Ganesh Chaturthi: Salman Khan Welcomes Bappa Home Performs Aarti With Family WATCH

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan welcomed Ganpati Bappa this year with a warm family gathering. The actor shared a short video on X (formerly Twitter), giving fans a peek into the festive atmosphere at his sister Arpita Khan's home, where the family traditionally comes together for the twitter/qfa76sFxCj

The clip opened with the beautifully adorned idol of Lord Ganesha surrounded by flowers. The puja began with Salma Khan offering the first aarti, followed by veteran writer Salim Khan. Salman soon joined in, dressed simply in a black shirt and beige trousers, as devotional music filled the room.

One by one, the rest of the family members came forward to seek blessings. Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, Alvira Khan, Atul Agnihotri, Alizeh Agnihotri, Ayaan Agnihotri, Arpita, Aayush Sharma, and the younger ones - Ahil and Ayat - all took part in the ritual. Close friends of the family, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza, were also present with their children, adding to the festive charm. The video wrapped up with a close view of the Ganpati idol. Interestingly, Salman chose not to add any caption to his post, letting the visuals speak for themselves.

What's Next for Salman

On the work front, Salman was last seen in A.R. Murugadoss' action drama Sikandar, alongside Rashmika Mandanna. His next big project is Battle of Galwan, directed by Apoorva Lakhia, in which he steps into the role of an Indian Army soldier. The film takes inspiration from the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops.

At the same time, Salman continues his long-standing association with the reality series Bigg Boss, which has returned for its 19th season. This year's theme, Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar, introduces a political spin to the show, centering on shifting alliances and power struggles inside the house. In a statement, Salman remarked that after so many years of hosting, he still looks forward to the unpredictability of the game. He noted that when too many people try to take charge, tension is bound to rise, eventually turning the house into a“warzone.” Bigg Boss 19 streams on JioHotstar at 9 p.m. and airs on COLORS TV at 10:30 p.m.