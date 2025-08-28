Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 880 Over Past Day

Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 880 Over Past Day


2025-08-28 01:06:01
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

Russian military losses also include: 11,139 (+4) tanks, 23,185 (+7) armored combat vehicles, 32,064 (+40) artillery systems, 1,474 (+2) MLRS, 1,212 (+0) air defense systems, 422 (+0) aircraft, 340 (+0) helicopters, 53,961 (+325) operational-tactical UAVs, 3,598 (+0) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) warships/boats, one submarine, 60,007 (+120) vehicles and fuel tanks, 3,952 (+2) units of special equipment.

The data are being updated.

Read also: AFU destroy more than 27,000 enemy vehicles this year - Syrskyi

As reported by Ukrinform, by 22:00 on August 27, a total of 110 combat engagements had taken place on the front line.

