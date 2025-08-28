Hits Reported In Kyiv, As Russia Attacks Ukraine's Capital

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“Medics have been called to Dniprovskyi district of the capital. An ambulance crew is on its way,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko reported strikes in three districts of the capital.

“As a result of a Russian ballistic attack, we are recording consequences in Shevchenkivskyi, Darnytskyi, and Dniprovskyi districts. We are assessing the scale of the damage,” his post on Telegram stated.

It was also noted that the threat remains, particularly from enemy drones. Residents are urged to stay in shelters.

Later, Vitali Klitschko informed about casualties in the capital:“There are already 18 injured in the capital. Doctors have hospitalized 17 people, including three children - aged 7, 10, and 11.”

Russian forces shell village of Tsupivka in Kharkiv region

According to earlier reports, loud explosions were heard in Kyiv as the enemy attacked the capital with ballistic missiles.