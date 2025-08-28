Israeli Strikes Hit Southern Damascus Countryside

MENAFN - Nam News Network) DAMASCUS, Aug 28 (NNN-SANA) – Israeli warplanes launched multiple airstrikes on the southern countryside of Damascus last night, eyewitnesses and local media reported.

Residents said, at least eight Israeli air raids struck areas near the town of al-Kiswah, while state-run Ikhbariya TV confirmed that, Israeli aircraft targeted sites in the vicinity.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, the strikes hit military positions in Jabal al-Mani, near the town of al-Harjleh in southern Damascus, coinciding with Israeli helicopter flights over the nearby area of Deir Ali, a Druze village south of the capital.

Witnesses also reported heavy Israeli aerial activity over Damascus, Daraa, and Quneitra.

No immediate information was available on human casualties or material losses.

The incident came a day after an Israeli drone strike hit a Syrian army unit, near al-Kiswah and killed six soldiers.

The drone strike, condemned by Syria's foreign affairs authorities earlier yesterday, was one of the recent Israeli operations reported in southern Syria, where tensions have been rising.

Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes across Syria since the fall of President Bashar al-Assad's government late last year. It has also been accused of expanding its control of the occupied Golan Heights, by seizing the demilitarised buffer zone, in violation of a 1974 agreement.– NNN-SANA