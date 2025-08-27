Russian Scientists Discover New Method To Treat Alzheimer's Disease

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Moscow: Russian scientists and researchers at the Institute of Biomedical Systems at the Polytechnic University in St. Petersburg revealed a new therapeutic approach for Alzheimer's disease.



The method focuses on restoring the balance of calcium ions within nerve cells, which could contribute to developing a new strategy for dealing with one of the world's most common neurological disorders.



Researcher Evgeny Gerasimov, one of the study's participants, explained that experiments on mice with the disease showed that injecting the brain with the compound NDC-9009 restored neural activity to normal levels. This was reflected in a noticeable improvement in memory and learning ability during behavioral tests.



Alzheimer's patients typically suffer from disrupted calcium regulation due to the accumulation of toxic beta-amyloid protein. This leads to what is known as a "calcium flood"-an excessive influx of calcium into neurons, causing overactivation, disruption of neural communication, and eventually cell death. This process is linked to memory loss and cognitive decline.



