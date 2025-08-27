Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Austral Gold Announces Filing Of 2025 Half Year Report


2025-08-27 09:04:06
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2025) - Established gold producer Austral Gold Limited's (ASX: AGD) (TSXV: AGLD) (OTCQB: AGLDF) (Austral or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has filed its half year report for the six months ended 30 June 2025. The complete Report is available under the Company's profile at , and on the Company's website at australgold .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Release approved on behalf of the Austral Board by Chief Executive Officer, Stabro Kasaneva.

For additional information please contact:

David Hwang Jose Bordogna
Joint Company Secretary Chief Financial Officer and Joint Company Secretary
Austral Gold Limited Austral Gold Limited
... ...
+61 433 292 290 +61 466 892 307



To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: Austral Gold Limited

MENAFN27082025004218003983ID1109985583

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search