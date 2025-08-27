'One Stop Security' Pilot Program Aims To Simplify International Travel



New program enhances security and provides a better experience for international travellers

WASHINGTON, USA - The Transportation Security Administration announced the implementation of the One Stop Security Congressionally authorised pilot, which will drastically simplify international travel for passengers flying to the United States.

One Stop Security enables passengers arriving in the US from certain foreign airports with connecting flights to be exempt from rescreening by TSA.

The One Stop Security operational assessment began in July, with two flights originating in London's Heathrow International Airport. American Airlines' One Stop Security flight destination is Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, while Delta Air Lines' flight destination is Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

This history-making pilot is one of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's top priorities and is the result of close collaboration between TSA, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), and the United Kingdom.

“One Stop Security is TSA's latest common-sense approach to streamlining the passenger journey while also bolstering aviation security,” said TSA acting deputy administrator Adam Stahl.“International air travel can often be a challenging and time-consuming process. It's our goal to simplify this experience while maintaining the highest levels of security. We believe One Stop Security is an important step in that direction and helps us advance President Trump's vision for a new Golden Age of American travel, while ensuring the homeland is safe and secure.”

Participating foreign airports must meet certain standards deemed commensurate to TSA standards. As a result, TSA anticipates better security, reduced costs, and an improved passenger experience for those travelling from a One Stop Security location.

The benefits of the One Stop Security program include:



Allowing passengers to skip TSA rescreening process upon arrival in the US.

Permitting passengers arriving from One Stop Security locations to proceed directly to the terminal's sterile area for connecting flights after clearing CBP federal inspection.

Ensuring One Stop Security passengers' checked baggage to be transferred to connecting flights without being rescreened. Increasing aviation security at foreign locations to a standard commensurate with TSA.

One Stop Security is the latest of several initiatives TSA has implemented to improve the travel experience for the flying public. Previous examples include, the“Serve with Honor, Travel with Ease” campaign designed to recognize the service and sacrifice of military members and their families. Additionally, TSA is implementing its“Families on the Fly” program, which provides certain benefits for traveling families including dedicated family lanes at select airports and discounted TSAPreCheck® fees.

