Top Book Publisher Mindstir Media Ranked #95 Fastest-Growing Private Company In Boston Metro Area On 2025 Inc. 5000 List

MindStir Media - #95 in Boston on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List

MindStir Media celebrates its third Inc. 5000 listing, recognized as a leading book publisher and a top 100 fastest-growing Boston private company.

- J.J. Hebert, CEO, MindStir MediaBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MindStir Media, a leader in self-publishing and book marketing services, today announced it has been ranked #95 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the Boston metropolitan area. This prestigious recognition marks the third time the company has appeared on the Inc. 5000 list, a testament to its sustained growth and impact.The Inc. 5000 list is the most distinguished ranking of the nation's most successful independent small businesses. Inclusion on this list signifies a company's consistent ability to expand its operations, innovate within its industry, and drive significant revenue growth over a three-year period. MindStir Media's repeated appearance highlights its resilience and its prominent position in the competitive media landscape.Since its founding, MindStir Media has been dedicated to helping authors navigate the complexities of publishing. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services, from editing and design to distribution and marketing, empowering writers to bring their stories to a global audience. This latest ranking reflects the company's successful business model and the high demand for its author-centric services.“We are incredibly honored to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for the third time and to be ranked among the fastest-growing companies in Boston,” said J.J. Hebert, CEO of MindStir Media.“This achievement is a direct result of our talented team's hard work and our authors' trust in us. Our commitment to innovation and excellence in the media industry remains our driving force, and we look forward to continuing to help authors achieve their publishing dreams.”MindStir Media's continued success underscores its role as a key player in the publishing world, continually adapting to new technologies and market trends to better serve its clients.About MindStir MediaMindStir Media is an award-winning self-publishing company that offers a wide range of services for authors, including mentoring from a bestselling author, book design, editing, illustration, printing, distribution, and marketing. The company is dedicated to helping authors of all genres share their stories with the world.

