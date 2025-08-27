One Stop Wellness Closed A $1M Funding Round Built From Scratch-Without Prior VC Connections Or An Investor Network

With no VC network, no salary, and just grit, One Stop Wellness closed $1M round to build health AI for communities often left behind.

- Marvin Bobo, NTAN member and due diligence lead for the investment, TX, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- With no VC network, no salary, and zero shortcuts, single dad and first-time founder Romy Antoine has raised over $1 million to fund his health tech startup, One Stop Wellness . That total includes a new $300,000 round from 14 members of the North Texas Angel Network (NTAN) - one of the group's largest health-focused investments to date.The latest funding will help launch One Stop Wellness's AI-powered food scanner, the first of its kind designed to recognize and analyze culturally relevant foods commonly eaten in Black and Caribbean communities. It's part of a broader mission to make health tools inclusive, data-driven, and accessible to those often overlooked in traditional wellness tech.From $10K Checks to a $1M VisionBefore NTAN came on board, national investors including Amazon's Alexa Fund, Startup Health, and Jumpstart Foundry were among the first to back Antoine's vision. But the path to $1 million wasn't fast or easy.“I had no connections, no VC network,” Antoine says.“I raised this company one check at a time - sometimes just $10K - while supporting my son and going months without a salary. I built this because our communities deserve tools that were actually made for us.”One Stop Wellness began as a digital platform to help employers improve employee well-being. Over time, it evolved into a powerful tool for behavior change - combining real-time vitals tracking, voice-guided wellness education, and now, AI-powered food recognition that reflects the cultural realities of the people it serves.Backed by Texas, Built for ImpactThe $300K NTAN investment marks a critical milestone for One Stop Wellness's expansion in Texas and beyond.“Romy had one of the most compelling founder pitches we've seen,” said Marvin Bobo, NTAN member and due diligence lead.“His platform shows real ROI and meets a major gap in the wellness space. We're proud to support him.”The company has already signed its largest client to date, preparing for a rollout to 150,000 users - a launch expected to generate more than $3.8 million in annual revenue.But for Antoine, success is measured in lives impacted. In one case, a young woman using the platform discovered she had undiagnosed AFib, a potentially life-threatening condition.“That story reminds me why this matters,” he says.“It's about saving lives by making wellness tech more relevant and more reachable.”Rooted in DFW, Ready to ScaleWith operations based in McKinney, One Stop Wellness is expanding partnerships across the Dallas–Fort Worth region - including employers, health systems, and schools - to build wellness communities rooted in culture, education, and accessibility.The company is also a proud portfolio company of the McKinney Innovation Fund, a grant-backed initiative from the City of McKinney to support promising startups scaling in North Texas.As a certified B Corp, One Stop Wellness blends mission with business, aiming to drive systemic health change through inclusive design and real-time, data-driven guidance.“This isn't just about technology,” Antoine says.“It's about giving people the power to understand their health, feel seen in the data, and make better decisions - especially in systems that weren't designed with them in mind.About North Texas Angel Network (NTAN)Since 2008, the North Texas Angel Network (NTAN) has connected early-stage companies with angel investors to help private investors make private deals with private companies. The nonprofit, member-led organization reviews investment opportunities across industries, including medical device and service companies, software and hardware technology, and construction innovation, among others. One of the oldest and largest networks in Texas, NTAN is a member of the Angel Capital Association and the Alliance of Texas Angel Networks.About One Stop WellnessOne Stop Wellness is a McKinney-based health literacy platform using culturally intelligent, AI-powered tools to help individuals and employers reduce healthcare costs and improve health outcomes. By analyzing real-time vitals, visual assessments, and food intake, the platform identifies health risks and delivers personalized guidance designed to extend lifespan by up to 10 years. Focused on simplifying complex health data and empowering users to take action, One Stop Wellness bridges the gap in preventive care and health education. Proudly Black-founded and B Corp-certified, the company is dedicated to advancing health equity through accessible, personalized wellness technology.

Paige Dawson

MPD Ventures

+1 214-808-7341

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.