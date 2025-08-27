Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Forces Shell Village Of Tsupivka In Kharkiv Region

2025-08-27 07:07:42
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Viacheslav Zadorenko, head of the Derhachi City Military Administration, announced this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

He said the attack occurred at around 21:15 local time.

"As a result of the shelling, a private house and a utility structure in the village caught fire," Zadorenko wrote.

Read also: Shelling of Kharkiv region: three people injured, eight settlements damaged

Preliminary reports indicate no casualties. Specialists are working to determine the type of weapon used.

Earlier the same day, Russian forces conducted a second FPV drone strike on the village of Nova Kozacha in the Kharkiv region.

Illustrative photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

