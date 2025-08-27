Russian Forces Shell Village Of Tsupivka In Kharkiv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Viacheslav Zadorenko, head of the Derhachi City Military Administration, announced this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

He said the attack occurred at around 21:15 local time.

"As a result of the shelling, a private house and a utility structure in the village caught fire," Zadorenko wrote.

Preliminary reports indicate no casualties. Specialists are working to determine the type of weapon used.

Earlier the same day, Russian forces conducted a second FPV drone strike on the village of Nova Kozacha in the Kharkiv region.

Illustrative photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service