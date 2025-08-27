Russian Forces Shell Village Of Tsupivka In Kharkiv Region
He said the attack occurred at around 21:15 local time.
"As a result of the shelling, a private house and a utility structure in the village caught fire," Zadorenko wrote.Read also: Shelling of Kharkiv region: three people injured, eight settlements damaged
Preliminary reports indicate no casualties. Specialists are working to determine the type of weapon used.
Earlier the same day, Russian forces conducted a second FPV drone strike on the village of Nova Kozacha in the Kharkiv region.
Illustrative photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Accounting And Bookkeeping Service Business Plan 2025: How To Start, Operate, And Grow
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
- R0AR Chain Launches Public Node Sale Following $1 Million Whitelist Success
- Corporate Event Planning Business Plan 2025: Capital Investment And Cost Breakdown
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- UK Digital Health Market To Reach USD 37.6 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment