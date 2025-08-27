OKC Metro Group, Craft Homes, And Revolution Mortgage Launch Affordable Homes In Guthrie

5325 Littlefoot Lane in Cumberland Trails ~ Brand New and Move In Ready

Doug Arnett & Ronnie Jordan, Broker Owners of OKC Metro Group

Brett Baldwin, Branch Production Sales Manager with Revolution Mortgage

Buck Crossing and Cumberland Trails feature large lots, prices from $252,500, and buyer incentives ranging $3,000–$6,000

- Doug Arnett, Broker Owner of OKC Metro Group.

GUTHRIE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What if you could own a brand-new home on a spacious lot - for less than the cost of renting? That's the opportunity waiting just north of Edmond in two Craft Homes communities, Buck Crossing and Cumberland Trails . With pricing that starts at $252,500, incentives up to $6,000, and financing programs designed to make ownership accessible, these communities are drawing the attention of first-time buyers and investors alike.

At Buck Crossing, buyers will find homes on half-acre lots, giving families room to play, garden, or simply enjoy more breathing space. Just minutes from Edmond, the location combines small-town quiet with quick access to city conveniences. Cumberland Trails takes it a step further, offering acre-plus homesites that open the door for outdoor living, hobby shops, or space for kids and pets to run free.

“Affordability and lifestyle don't always come together in today's market, but that's exactly what these communities deliver,” said Doug Arnett, Broker with OKC Metro Group.“We've seen strong demand from first-time buyers ready to stop renting and from investors who recognize the long-term value of low-maintenance new builds on large lots.”

To make the move even easier, Craft Homes is offering buyer incentives ranging from $3,000 to $6,000, which can be applied toward upgrades, closing costs, or even buying down interest rates.

Financing is also playing a key role in making these homes accessible. Brett Baldwin, Branch Production Sales Manager with Revolution Mortgage , is helping buyers tap into USDA zero-down loans along with specialized programs for teachers, first responders, and nurses.

“We're seeing renters discover they can own for less than their monthly rent,” Baldwin said.“Our goal is to make homeownership not just a dream, but a practical reality, with payments that families can truly afford.”

For many younger buyers, the appeal is as much about lifestyle as it is about price. A larger lot means room for a dog to roam, space to host friends for summer cookouts, or simply the freedom that comes with not sharing a fence line. The ability to start building equity in a new home - rather than paying rent - is a big draw for buyers ready to put down roots.

Investors are taking notice, too. With steady rental demand in the Guthrie-Edmond corridor, new construction homes with builder warranties, energy efficiency, and modern layouts offer long-term value with less maintenance. Build-to-rent strategies are gaining momentum, and both Buck Crossing and Cumberland Trails check the right boxes for portfolio growth.

“Our goal at Craft Homes is to create communities that work for a wide range of buyers,” said Moin Riaz, with Craft Homes.“Whether it's a first home, a move-up home, or an investment property, Buck Crossing and Cumberland Trails are built to offer both quality and long-term value.”

Availability remains limited, with homes in both communities selling quickly as more buyers and investors look to secure property before incentives expire and inventory tightens.

About OKC Metro Group

OKC Metro Group is a real estate team built on connection, education, and trust. Whether it's helping first-time buyers take their first steps into homeownership or guiding investors toward smart, long-term opportunities, the team believes every move is about building futures. Known for a friendly, approachable style and deep market expertise, OKC Metro Group is committed to making the buying process clear, exciting, and rewarding. We're building futures through real estate.

About Revolution Mortgage

Revolution Mortgage is a nationwide lender offering a full suite of mortgage solutions, including programs designed for first-time buyers and community heroes. Brett Baldwin, Branch Production Sales Manager, serves Oklahoma clients with personalized financing options and a commitment to making homeownership attainable.

About Craft Homes

Craft Homes builds quality new construction homes across Oklahoma, with a focus on thoughtful design, affordability, and long-term value. Communities like Buck Crossing and Cumberland Trails reflect Craft Homes' mission to make homeownership possible for more families.

Doug Arnett

OKC Metro Group

+1 405-348-6700

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Other

Move-In Ready! New 4-Bed Home on 1.27 Acres in Guthrie | 5325 Littlefoot Lane

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.