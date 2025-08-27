403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
TSX Scales New Peak, On Back Of Bank Earnings
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Stock indexes in Canada's largest centre hit a fresh record high on Wednesday as investors cheered strong quarterly results from top domestic lenders, including Royal Bank of Canada
The TSX Composite Index gained 78.67 points to move into Wednesday afternoon at 28,418.55.
The Canadian dollar gathered 0.05 cents to 72.33 cents U.S.
RBC analysts' profit estimates as it set aside smaller-than-expected loan loss provisions that included releases in its wealth management segment. Its shares galloped $11.33, or 6%, to $201.72.
National Bank of Canada experienced an increase in third-quarter profit, but its shares collapsed $5.63, or 3.7% to $144.78.
Canadian banks have been expanding their wealth management segment due to stable fee-based revenue, diversifying from interest income tied to shifting rates and credit risks.
Dollarama dipped $6.29, or 3.3%, to $185.78. The discount store operator's quarterly sales surpassed market estimates, driven by higher demand as shoppers looked for affordable household supplies and groceries.
Canada Goose's controlling shareholder Bain Capital has received take-private bids at a valuation of about $1.4 billion.
Shares of the luxury goods maker climbed $2.46, or 14.6%, to $19.53.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange dipped 1.79 points to 810.65.
Seven of the 12 TSX subgroups reached higher, as financials took on 1.3%, while energy gained 1.1%, and telecoms hiked 1%.
The five laggards were weighed most by materials, down 0.9%, while gold and consumer discretionary issues each lost 0.8%.
ON WALLSTREET
The S&P 500 ticked higher on Wednesday as investors turn their eyes to Nvidia earnings, which could be a make-or-break moment for the bull market.
The Dow Jones Industrials gained 93.42 points to move from Wednesday morning into afternoon at 45,511.49.
The broader index gained 7.57 points to 6,473.51. Nvidia, which accounts for roughly 8% of the S&P 500, has the biggest weight in the broad market index
The NASDAQ edged up but 3.68 points to 21,547.95.
Some individual names managed strong gains despite the muted action in the broader market. MongoDB popped 32% after the developer data platform topped Wall Street's expectations. Okta jumped 2% after its quarterly results and full-year forecast beat consensus estimates.
Prices for 10-year Treasury regained lost ground Wednesday upping yields to 4.27% from Tuesday's 4.26%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices increased 69 cents to $63.94 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices retreated $6.40 at $3,439.10 U.S. an ounce.
Stock indexes in Canada's largest centre hit a fresh record high on Wednesday as investors cheered strong quarterly results from top domestic lenders, including Royal Bank of Canada
The TSX Composite Index gained 78.67 points to move into Wednesday afternoon at 28,418.55.
The Canadian dollar gathered 0.05 cents to 72.33 cents U.S.
RBC analysts' profit estimates as it set aside smaller-than-expected loan loss provisions that included releases in its wealth management segment. Its shares galloped $11.33, or 6%, to $201.72.
National Bank of Canada experienced an increase in third-quarter profit, but its shares collapsed $5.63, or 3.7% to $144.78.
Canadian banks have been expanding their wealth management segment due to stable fee-based revenue, diversifying from interest income tied to shifting rates and credit risks.
Dollarama dipped $6.29, or 3.3%, to $185.78. The discount store operator's quarterly sales surpassed market estimates, driven by higher demand as shoppers looked for affordable household supplies and groceries.
Canada Goose's controlling shareholder Bain Capital has received take-private bids at a valuation of about $1.4 billion.
Shares of the luxury goods maker climbed $2.46, or 14.6%, to $19.53.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange dipped 1.79 points to 810.65.
Seven of the 12 TSX subgroups reached higher, as financials took on 1.3%, while energy gained 1.1%, and telecoms hiked 1%.
The five laggards were weighed most by materials, down 0.9%, while gold and consumer discretionary issues each lost 0.8%.
ON WALLSTREET
The S&P 500 ticked higher on Wednesday as investors turn their eyes to Nvidia earnings, which could be a make-or-break moment for the bull market.
The Dow Jones Industrials gained 93.42 points to move from Wednesday morning into afternoon at 45,511.49.
The broader index gained 7.57 points to 6,473.51. Nvidia, which accounts for roughly 8% of the S&P 500, has the biggest weight in the broad market index
The NASDAQ edged up but 3.68 points to 21,547.95.
Some individual names managed strong gains despite the muted action in the broader market. MongoDB popped 32% after the developer data platform topped Wall Street's expectations. Okta jumped 2% after its quarterly results and full-year forecast beat consensus estimates.
Prices for 10-year Treasury regained lost ground Wednesday upping yields to 4.27% from Tuesday's 4.26%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices increased 69 cents to $63.94 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices retreated $6.40 at $3,439.10 U.S. an ounce.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Spycloud Launches Consumer Idlink Product To Empower Financial Institutions To Combat Fraud With Holistic Identity Intelligence
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- $MBG Token Supply Reduced By 4.86M In First Buyback And Burn By Multibank Group
- Superconducting Materials Market Size, Trends, Global Industry Overview, Growth And Forecast 2025-2033
- What Does The Europe Cryptocurrency Market Report Reveal For 2025?
- ROVR Releases Open Dataset To Power The Future Of Spatial AI, Robotics, And Autonomous Systems
CommentsNo comment