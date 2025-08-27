Softaken Launches Powerful Word Password Removal Tool For Instant Document Access

MENAFN - Market Press Release) August 27, 2025 5:35 am - Softken, a reputed software developer, today announced the launch of its latest tool, Word Password Removal Tool.

Softken, a reputed software developer, today announced the launch of its latest tool, Word Password Removal Tool. This powerful and user-friendly tool is specially designed for users who want to remove a previously known password applied to their Microsoft Word documents and regain access to the document instantly.

This tool is specially developed keeping in mind situations when the user knows the password, but the process of entering the password again and again becomes time-consuming and frustrating. Now with the Softken Word Password Removal Tool, once the password is entered, you can remove it and unlock the document for future use permanently and securely.

Key Features:

- Known Password Removal Facility: If you know the password of a Word document, this tool removes it permanently.

- Instant Access: After removing the password, the document can be opened anytime without any hindrance.

- Simple and user-friendly interface: Any user without technical knowledge can use it.

- Batch processing support: Remove passwords from multiple Word files at once and save time.

- 100% safe and lossless process: There is no change in the content or formatting of the document.

Important information:

This software does not crack the password of any Word document or recover forgotten passwords.

It only works on Word files whose passwords are already known to the user.

Company response:

The Product Head of Softken said:

"Every second is precious in today's fast-paced world. We created this tool for professionals and organizations who constantly work with password-protected documents and are annoyed with the process of entering passwords again and again. Our goal is to make document access fast, secure and convenient, without getting involved in any unethical or illegal activity."

Compatibility:

The tool is fully compatible with all the popular versions of Microsoft Word, such as Word 2003, 2007, 2010, 2013, 2016, 2019, and 2021. The tool performs well on Windows 11, 10, 8.1, 8, and 7 operating systems.

Use examples:

When a company wants to free its old project documents from passwords so that the internal team can use them without interruption.

When an employee knows the password but wants to avoid repeated interruptions by removing it.

When a large number of documents need to be processed at once.

Availability:

Softaken Word Password Removal Tool is currently available on Softaken's official website. Interested customers can download it as a free demo version, which will have limited functionality. A license is required to avail the full features.

Media Contact:

Softken Software

Email: ...

Website: