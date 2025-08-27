Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kuwait, Italy Discuss Defense Ties

Kuwait, Italy Discuss Defense Ties


2025-08-27 03:05:15
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 27 (KUNA)-- Kuwaiti Minister of Defense Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Sabah received Italian Ambassador to the country Lorenzo Morini at Bayan Palace, to discuss aspects of strengthening bilateral military relations.
A ministry statement said the two sides praised deep-rooted ties between the two nations, reaffirming developing such relations in a way that serves common interests of both in several fields. (end)
hmd


MENAFN27082025000071011013ID1109984632

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search