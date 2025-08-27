403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait, Italy Discuss Defense Ties
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 27 (KUNA)-- Kuwaiti Minister of Defense Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Sabah received Italian Ambassador to the country Lorenzo Morini at Bayan Palace, to discuss aspects of strengthening bilateral military relations.
A ministry statement said the two sides praised deep-rooted ties between the two nations, reaffirming developing such relations in a way that serves common interests of both in several fields. (end)
hmd
A ministry statement said the two sides praised deep-rooted ties between the two nations, reaffirming developing such relations in a way that serves common interests of both in several fields. (end)
hmd
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Accounting And Bookkeeping Service Business Plan 2025: How To Start, Operate, And Grow
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
- R0AR Chain Launches Public Node Sale Following $1 Million Whitelist Success
- Corporate Event Planning Business Plan 2025: Capital Investment And Cost Breakdown
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- UK Digital Health Market To Reach USD 37.6 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment