Statement By H.E. Ahmad Saeed Bin Meshar Al Muhairi, SLC Secretary General, On Emirati Women's Day

27 August 2025:

“On Emirati Women's Day, we proudly celebrate the outstanding accomplishments of Emirati women and the distinguished status they have attained both nationally and internationally. These achievements reflect the far-sighted vision of our wise leadership, which has consistently championed women's empowerment and mobilised all means to support their advancement, faithful to the path charted by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Founding Father of the United Arab Emirates.

This year's celebration places a special significance as it is being held under the theme ‘Hand in Hand, We Celebrate 50 Years,' marking five decades since the establishment of the General Women's Union. It comes in line with the ‘Principles of the 50' and reaffirms the key role of Emirati women in shaping the future of the UAE's development journey.

Emirati women have consistently demonstrated that they are true partners in the nation's development journey and a cornerstone in sustaining institutional and legislative progress. Their increasing presence across a range of sectors, particularly within the legal and legislative domains, where precision and high competence are essential, underscores their vital role.

Guided by its strategic vision and wise leadership, the United Arab Emirates continues to reinforce a legislative ecosystem that enables women's participation across all spheres of life. This legal framework has played a pivotal role in empowering women, enhancing their leadership, and cultivating an environment that fosters creativity and excellence

On this cherished national occasion, we extend our heartfelt congratulations and deep appreciation to the “Mother of the Nation”, Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, for her historic and pioneering role in advancing the status of Emirati women.

We also extend our warmest congratulations to every Emirati woman, whose intellect, dedication, and contributions continue to drive the UAE's progress and prosperity. Their achievements will remain a lasting source of inspiration for generations to come.”

DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team

Viewed 1214 times

PR Category : Local News and Government

Posted on :Wednesday, August 27, 2025 1:13:00 PM UAE local time (GMT+4) Posted by :ViewedPR Category :Posted on :