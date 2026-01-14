403
Oman Launches International Financial Centre in Muscat
(MENAFN) Oman has officially inaugurated an international financial hub in its capital, Muscat, with the goal of attracting foreign investment and strengthening its global standing in financial services.
On Monday, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said issued a royal decree to establish the Oman International Financial Centre, aiming to transform Muscat into a major destination for international capital flows, according to a news agency.
Through this initiative, Oman pledges to build a trustworthy and efficient environment designed to deliver advanced financial solutions that cater to the requirements of worldwide investors and institutions.
The new center will be located in Muscat’s Medinet al-Irfan district, with the possibility of expanding to additional sites in the future.
