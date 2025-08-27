Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Google Develops Layer-1 Blockchain For Universal Payments


(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) %Google parent company %Alphabet (NASDAQ: $GOOGL) is moving forward with the development of a Layer-1 %Blockchain .

Specifically, Google Cloud is creating its own Layer-1 blockchain, positioning the network as neutral infrastructure for global finance and decentralized financial (%DeFi ) transactions.

In an online post, Rich Widmann, Google's head of Web3 strategy, provided details of the project known as the "Google Cloud Universal Ledger" (GCUL).

He described the platform as a neutral, high-performance blockchain designed for institutions, supporting Python-based smart contracts to make it more accessible to developers and financial firms.

"Any financial institution can build with GCUL," wrote Widmann.

Google's Universal Ledger is being designed as a shared infrastructure intended to be credibly neutral and accessible to any institution rather than bound to a single payment ecosystem.

The Google Cloud Universal Ledger is also expected to support asset tokenization.

Widmann wrote that Google aims to have its Layer-1 blockchain launched and fully available in 2026, adding that the ultimate goal is to create a foundation for global-scale payments, institutional tokenization, and around-the-clock capital markets infrastructure.

GOOGL stock has gained 9% this year to trade at $207.14 U.S. per share.

