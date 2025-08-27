403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Lebanon ink loan deal with World Bank to reconstruct infrastructure
(MENAFN) Lebanon’s finance minister on Tuesday signed a loan agreement worth 250 million U.S. dollars with the World Bank to help rebuild infrastructure damaged during recent Israeli strikes, according to an official statement.
The funding will create a reconstruction fund aimed at restoring vital facilities such as roads, electricity and water networks, schools, and hospitals.
Describing the deal as "an important first step toward reconstruction," the minister highlighted that Lebanon has already obtained 20 million dollars in support from Iraq and a commitment of 75 million euros (87 million dollars) from France.
The World Bank financing will initially cover urgent projects over the next 18 to 24 months, focusing on enabling displaced families to return, reopening public institutions, and reestablishing essential services.
The agreement is expected to be presented to parliament in the coming days for final ratification.
The funding will create a reconstruction fund aimed at restoring vital facilities such as roads, electricity and water networks, schools, and hospitals.
Describing the deal as "an important first step toward reconstruction," the minister highlighted that Lebanon has already obtained 20 million dollars in support from Iraq and a commitment of 75 million euros (87 million dollars) from France.
The World Bank financing will initially cover urgent projects over the next 18 to 24 months, focusing on enabling displaced families to return, reopening public institutions, and reestablishing essential services.
The agreement is expected to be presented to parliament in the coming days for final ratification.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Accounting And Bookkeeping Service Business Plan 2025: How To Start, Operate, And Grow
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
- R0AR Chain Launches Public Node Sale Following $1 Million Whitelist Success
- Corporate Event Planning Business Plan 2025: Capital Investment And Cost Breakdown
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- UK Digital Health Market To Reach USD 37.6 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment