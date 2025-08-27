Kazakhstan Contemplates Renewing Oil Exports Via Azerbaijan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan's national company "KazMunayGas" is in talks with Azerbaijan regarding the restoration of oil exports through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline, the country's Minister of Energy, Yerlan Akkenzhenov, said, Trend reports.

"I know that KazMunayGas is currently negotiating to restore supplies along this route as quickly as possible. As for the plans, necessary calculations must be carried out.

In general, the transmission capability of this pipeline is very high. Currently, about 25 million tons of oil are transported, but its capacity is nearly twice as much. Therefore, there is always an opportunity to realize such plans, as the capacity of the pipeline is sufficient," the minister said.