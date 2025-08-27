Technical Textiles Analysis And Global Forecast Report 2025 Market To Reach $324.83 Billion By 2030 - Europe Solidifies Position As Leading Hub For Technical Textiles With Robust Infrastructure
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|282
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$247.06 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$324.83 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Expanding Key End-Use Industries Government-Led Support and Initiatives for Innovation, Supporting Infrastructure Development, and Promoting Sustainability
Restraints
- Requirement for High Capital Investment Lack of Consumer Awareness in Emerging Markets
Opportunities
- Increasing Demand in Medical & Hygiene Industry Rising Demand for Smart and E-Textiles
Challenges
- Shortage of Skilled Labor Lack of Specialized Knowledge and Complex Manufacturing Processes
Case Study Analysis
- Enhancing Safety in Construction Industry Using Technical Textiles Integration of Graphene into Technical Textiles Enhancing Swimwear Testing with Aquabrasion
Technology Analysis
Key Technologies
- Spinning Technology Weaving & Knitting Technology
Complementary Technologies
- Dyeing and Printing Technologies Testing and Quality Control Technologies
Adjacent Technologies
- Smart Textile Technology
Company Profiles
- Asahi Kasei Corporation Freudenberg Performance Materials Berry Global Inc. Dupont Kcww 3M Ahlstrom Toray Industries, Inc. Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. Milliken Toyobo Textile Co., Ltd. Srf Limited Tencate Protective W.Ball & Son Limited (Baltex) Huesker Skaps Industries Delcotex Officine Maccaferri Spa Arrow Technical Textiles Pvt. Ltd. Johns Manville Duvaltex Heathcoat Fabrics Limited Khosla Profil Pvt. Ltd. Nikol Advance Materials Pvt. Ltd Nobletex Industries Ltd.
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Global Technical Textile Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Spycloud Launches Consumer Idlink Product To Empower Financial Institutions To Combat Fraud With Holistic Identity Intelligence
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- $MBG Token Supply Reduced By 4.86M In First Buyback And Burn By Multibank Group
- Superconducting Materials Market Size, Trends, Global Industry Overview, Growth And Forecast 2025-2033
- What Does The Europe Cryptocurrency Market Report Reveal For 2025?
- ROVR Releases Open Dataset To Power The Future Of Spatial AI, Robotics, And Autonomous Systems
CommentsNo comment