Turkmenistan's FM Set To Visit Russia's Moscow For High-Level Talks

2025-08-27 07:06:24
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, August 27. The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced the upcoming working visit of Turkmenistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov to Moscow, Trend reports via the Russian MFA.

On August 28, Meredov is scheduled to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov for high-level discussions.

During the visit, the sides will address key issues on the bilateral political, trade, economic, and cultural-humanitarian agenda. The talks are expected to include collaboration on ongoing and future projects, as well as initiatives to further strengthen Turkmen-Russian cooperation.

In addition, Meredov and Lavrov will exchange views on international and regional developments, underscoring the strategic importance of close dialogue between the two countries in navigating global and regional challenges.

