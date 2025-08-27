Turkmenistan's FM Set To Visit Russia's Moscow For High-Level Talks
On August 28, Meredov is scheduled to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov for high-level discussions.
During the visit, the sides will address key issues on the bilateral political, trade, economic, and cultural-humanitarian agenda. The talks are expected to include collaboration on ongoing and future projects, as well as initiatives to further strengthen Turkmen-Russian cooperation.
In addition, Meredov and Lavrov will exchange views on international and regional developments, underscoring the strategic importance of close dialogue between the two countries in navigating global and regional challenges.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Accounting And Bookkeeping Service Business Plan 2025: How To Start, Operate, And Grow
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
- R0AR Chain Launches Public Node Sale Following $1 Million Whitelist Success
- Corporate Event Planning Business Plan 2025: Capital Investment And Cost Breakdown
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- UK Digital Health Market To Reach USD 37.6 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment