Malayalam Actor Rajesh Keshav Suffers Heart Attack During Live Event In Kochi

Rajesh Keshav Health Update: Popular Malayalam actor and television host Rajesh Keshav, also known as RK, is fighting for his life. Rajesh collapsed on stage during a live event at the Crown Plaza Hotel in Kochi on the night of August 24th. He was rushed to Lakeshore Hospital, where doctors confirmed he had suffered a heart attack. The 47-year-old actor was then put on a ventilator. Fans and celebrities alike were shocked by the news.

Filmmaker Shares Keshav's Health Update

Filmmaker Pratap Jayalakshmi shared the news on Facebook, stating that Rajesh underwent angioplasty and has been on a ventilator since. He wrote, 'Since then, he has been kept alive with the help of a ventilator. He hasn't responded yet, just making slight movements occasionally. Because of this, doctors suspect that his brain may have suffered minor damage due to this situation. We now realize that he needs our love and prayers the most to come back alive. The one who used to light up the stage with his performance is now lying unconscious, dependent on machines. It's heartbreaking, but if we all pray for him together, he will definitely come back. He must return. He will return. Please come back, my dear friend.'

Who is Rajesh Keshav?

Rajesh Keshav is a well-known name in Kerala. Starting his career as a television anchor, Rajesh became one of the most recognizable faces in the Malayalam TV industry. He has hosted several popular reality shows and talk shows. In addition, Rajesh has also played several memorable supporting roles in Malayalam films. Rajesh has acted in several films, including 'Beautiful' (2011), 'Trivandrum Lodge' (2012), 'Hotel California' (2013), 'Nee-Na' (2015), and 'Thattum Purath Achuthan' (2018).