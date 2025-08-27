India, South Korea Bolster Strategic Ties Around Security, Trade, Supply Chain
According to a new report, both the countries expressed interest in unhindered trade routes by maintaining a secure and stable regional environment.
India and South Korea had experienced the vulnerabilities associated with the rising trade barriers, fluctuating tariffs, concentrated supply chains, and dependence upon a narrow set of partners, according to the report in India Narrative.
During the meeting with External Affairs Minister (Eam) Dr. S Jaishankar, Hyun highlighted the importance of advancing collaboration on counterterrorism, intelligence sharing, and maritime security for regional stability.
The South Korean minister's firm condemnation of the Pahalgam incident at the meeting gained diplomatic trust. EAM Jaishankar proposed that as this year marks the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the Korea-India Special Strategic Partnership, the partnership should be strengthened to a new level, expanding strategic economic cooperation between Korea and India, which holds great potential.
They sought to prioritise supply chain resilience, technology transfer, and diversification in resetting its economic partnership, the report said.
Further, ministers shared the vision of improving semiconductor manufacturing and securing a favourable position within the East Asian supply chain matrix. Both countries plan to work on green hydrogen projects to strengthen economic resilience and achieve climate objectives.
The defence and maritime security form another pillars of collaboration, with the primary goal of enhancing each other's capabilities. Joint defence initiatives, such as intelligence sharing, drills, and defence technology exchanges, were prioritised to secure trade routes.
Corporate engagements and cultural and academic exchanges were emphasised as ways to strengthen people-to-people connections, reinforcing a proactive alliance in the face of global uncertainties.
India and South Korea began a 'Strategic Partnership' in 2010, which was elevated to 'Special Strategic Partnership' in 2015 during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to Seoul. Both nations commemorated 50 years of diplomatic ties in 2023.
