Chinese Doctors Transplant Pig Lung into Brain-Dead Man
(MENAFN) In a groundbreaking procedure, doctors in China successfully transplanted a genetically engineered pig lung into a brain-dead man, with the organ functioning for nine days, a new report revealed Monday.
Published in Nature Medicine, the study detailed how surgeons at Guangzhou Medical University’s hospital performed the transplant on a 39-year-old man who was declared brain-dead after suffering a brain hemorrhage.
The donor pig’s lung featured six genetic modifications and came from an animal raised in an ultra-clean, tightly controlled environment to minimize infection risks.
Medical teams closely monitored the patient for infection and rejection, administering multiple medications throughout the process.
The report indicated that there were no immediate signs of rejection after the transplant; however, complications emerged within a day when the patient experienced widespread tissue swelling caused by fluid accumulation, which was likely related to blood flow issues.
Despite some signs of partial lung function recovery days after the transplant, the man’s body eventually showed indications of organ rejection despite all efforts.
“Although this study demonstrates the feasibility of pig-to-human lung xenotransplantation, substantial challenges relating to organ rejection and infection remain,” the researchers said, emphasizing that the technique still requires significant refinement.
