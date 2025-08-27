Qatar's Investment In Quantum Computing Could Redefine Gulf's Tech Landscape

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar is rapidly positioning itself as a rising hub in the global quantum computing race, leveraging billion-dollar partnerships, government-backed initiatives, and university-driven research programs to accelerate adoption of one of the most disruptive technologies of the century.

The McKinsey 'Year of Quantum 2025' report estimates the sector generated up to $750m (QR2.7bn) in revenue last year, with projections surpassing $1bn (QR3.64bn) in 2025. Qatar's sovereign wealth arm, the Qatar Investment Authority, has also invested in quantum startups such as Alice & Bob, underscoring the country's broader strategy to tap into the nascent yet swiftly growing market.

Speaking to The Peninsula, Ahmed Barshid, a Doha-based technology strategist, said,“Qatar is signaling that it does not want to be a latecomer to the quantum era. By tying its economic diversification strategy to quantum computing, the country is putting itself in the same conversation as the United States, China, and the European Union when it

comes to next-generation computing.”

This year alone, the UK and US-domiciled quantum company, Quantinuum, signed a number of deals with Qatari enterprises, including a $1bn, 10-year joint venture with Al Rabban Capital.

The partnership aligns with the findings of the MIT Quantum Index Report 2025, which noted that global momentum for quantum technologies is moving“from concept to reality.” The data highlighted that countries investing early in infrastructure, research, and talent are most likely to secure a competitive advantage in the decades ahead.

On the other hand, the government has been quick to amplify the private sector push. In May, the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), through its TASMU Innovation Lab, hosted Qatar's first national quantum computing workshop.

Officials stated that the program would introduce practical use cases across energy, logistics, and healthcare, and all other sectors that are critical to Qatar's long-term resilience beyond hydrocarbons. The momentum is further reinforced by a strategic partnership between Invest Qatar and Quantinuum during the Qatar Economic Forum this year. The collaboration aims to accelerate the growth of a regional quantum ecosystem by hosting workshops, technical seminars, and collaborative R&D programs in Doha.

The initiative also provides internships and training opportunities for students, positioning local talent at the heart of Qatar's quantum journey. Officials say this partnership is designed to ensure that the technology is not only imported but also cultivated and sustained through homegrown expertise

Meanwhile, Hamad Bin Khalifa University's Qatar Center for Quantum Computing (QC2) inked a memorandum of understanding with Quantinuum earlier this summer. The deal allows researchers to access cutting-edge hardware remotely and to test algorithms in quantum chemistry, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity.

Barshid said,“This is not just about labs and theory anymore. Qatar's students and researchers are now hands-on with the same systems that banks and pharmaceutical companies in New York or London are experimenting with. That's a huge leap for capacity-building.”

However, experts caution that while challenges remain, commercial applications are limited, and competition for talent is fierce.“In many ways, this is the same playbook Qatar used in LNG. Invest heavily, partner globally, and use that advantage to become indispensable,” the tech analyst added.

As quantum computing edges closer to real-world impact, industry leaders point out that the country is determined to ensure it is not merely a consumer of technology but a regional pioneer shaping its future.