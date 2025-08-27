Investornewsbreaks Mcewen Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) Reports Strategic Holding Goliath Resources (TSX-V: GOT) (OTCQB: GOTRF) (FSE: B4IF) Intersects 10.60 G/T Au Over 22.82 Meters At Surebet Discovery

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) McEwen (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) today highlighted results from strategic holding Goliath Resources Limited (TSX-V: GOT) (OTCQB: GOTRF) (FSE: B4IF), which announced assays from the Surebet discovery on its 100% controlled Golddigger Property in the Golden Triangle, British Columbia. Drill hole GD-25-337 returned 10.60 grams per tonne (g/t) gold over 22.82 meters, including 15.19 g/t Au over 15.71 meters, with subintervals of 37.28 g/t Au over 3.36 meters and 36.11 g/t Au over 3.08 meters. To date, Goliath has drilled 65 holes totaling 45,000 meters this season, with 50 holes and roughly 15,000 meters remaining, and is on track to complete its up to 60,000-meter 2025 program with nine rigs active. Management said Surebet continues to deliver exceptional high-grade gold results, reinforcing its potential as one of the most important new discoveries in the Golden Triangle since Eskay Creek.

About McEwen Inc.

McEwen provides its shareholders with exposure to gold, copper and silver in the Americas through three operating mines located in the USA, Canada and Argentina , as well as its large, advanced-stage copper development project in Argentina. The Company also owns a gold and silver mine currently on care and maintenance in Mexico. Its Los Azules copper project is designed to become one of the world's first regenerative copper mines, with a commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2038.

Rob McEwen, Chairman and Chief Owner, has personally invested US$205 million in the companies and takes a salary of $1/ year. He is a recipient of the Order of Canada and a member of the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame. His objective is to build shareholder value and establish a dividend, as he did while building Goldcorp Inc.

McEwen's shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol“MUX”.

