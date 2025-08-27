Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Discover Your Lucky Colour Based On Your Zodiac Sign

This year Ganesh Chaturthi falls on August 27th. Do you know which colour is auspicious for each zodiac sign on this Ganesh Chaturthi?

Ganesha is known for good fortune. Any puja or auspicious event begins with worshipping Ganesha. Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with great pomp, especially in India. This year, it falls on August 27th. Let's find out which colour each zodiac sign should wear on Ganesh Chaturthi for good luck.

Aries should wear red or pink on Ganesh Chaturthi. These colours symbolize energy, enthusiasm, and self-confidence. With Ganesha's blessings, new beginnings will be smooth for Aries. Wearing red can bring financial gains and increase family happiness. Wearing these colours during puja is believed to bring Ganesha's grace.

Taurus should wear green. This colour represents peace, stability, and well-being. With Ganesha's blessings, Taurus may experience financial growth and stable results. Green brings mental peace, success at work, and family balance. Wearing green during Ganesha puja is believed to remove obstacles and grant victory.

Gemini should wear yellow on Ganesh Chaturthi. Yellow symbolizes knowledge, positivity, and joy. This colour can bring good academic results and career growth for Gemini. Ganesha, through this colour, makes devotees wise and eases their path. Yellow can bring new opportunities for auspicious events.

Cancer should wear white or cream on Ganesh Chaturthi. This colour represents purity and peace. Wearing these colours is believed to bring family comfort, happiness, and affection. It increases spirituality and provides mental peace. Obstacles in business are removed. White creates a positive atmosphere at home.

Leo should wear gold or orange on Ganesh Chaturthi. This colour symbolizes confidence, power, and prosperity. Wearing these colours can bring Leo promotions, recognition, and respect. It creates a happy family atmosphere. Ganesha grants Leo courage and success.

Virgo should wear green or light green. This colour represents peace, happiness, and health. With Ganesha's blessings, Virgo overcomes obstacles in business and career, achieving success. These colours increase family happiness. Ganesha blesses them with kindness.

Libra should wear blue or light blue on Ganesh Chaturthi. This colour represents balance, knowledge, and peace. Wearing these colours brings harmony to Libra's relationships. Fair opportunities arise in business and career. Ganesha is believed to bring new opportunities and remove obstacles. Blue brings spiritual strength and mental peace.

Scorpio should wear red or maroon on Ganesh Chaturthi. These colours symbolize courage, power, and confidence. Wearing these colors can bring Scorpio new projects and business opportunities. They can overcome enemies. Ganesha grants them strength and courage. Peace and prosperity increase in the family.

Sagittarius should wear yellow or orange on Ganesh Chaturthi. These colours symbolize knowledge, joy, and luck. Wearing these colours can bring good academic results and new career opportunities. With Ganesha's blessings, Sagittarius overcomes obstacles and gains financial benefits. Yellow is believed to increase wealth.

Capricorn should wear green or black on Ganesh Chaturthi. Green represents peace and happiness, while black wards off negative influences. These colours can bring Capricorn financial progress. Ganesha guides those in difficulty and removes obstacles. New business deals are finalized.

Aquarius should wear blue or violet on Ganesh Chaturthi. These colours symbolize knowledge, discoveries, and creativity. Wearing these colours can bring Aquarius to a higher position in career and business. Ganesha grants them new ideas and successful paths. Peace prevails in the family, and friendships strengthen.

Pisces should wear white, yellow, or light blue on Ganesh Chaturthi. These colours symbolize purity, knowledge, and devotion. Wearing these colours helps Pisces grow spiritually and achieve success with Ganesha's blessings. Positive changes occur in education, career, and family life. Ganesha guides them on a positive path.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.