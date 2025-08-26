MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) CLEVELAND, Ohio, Aug. 26, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Top mortgage industry webcast The Big Picture , broadcast live every Thursday at 3 p.m. ET, announced its September guest lineup featuring four expert voices centered on best practices in loan administration, regulatory trends shaping the mortgage industry, the role of mortgage tech in secondary markets and innovation within the appraisal space. Co-hosted by mortgage business consultant and executive coach Rich Swerbinsky and capital markets authority Rob Chrisman, author of the widely read Chrisman Commentary newsletter, the webcast delivers timely, thought-provoking conversations with mortgage professionals, innovators and thought leaders.







Image caption: The Big Picture's September webcast breaks down loan servicing, housing regulation, secondary markets and valuation tech with key industry players.

September's lineup continues the show's tradition of spotlighting industry leaders:



Thursday, September 4:

As chief lending officer at Paramount Residential Mortgage Group (PRMG), Kevin Peranio instituted robust reporting protocols and led sales and operations to record-breaking growth, ultimately propelling him to becoming one of the youngest partners at the firm. A sought-after industry speaker with a keen eye on industry trends, Kevin will provide valuable insight into how market forces are shaping wholesale, retail and correspondent lending.

Thursday, September 11:

Mark McArdle serves as senior vice president of regulatory relations, public policy and stakeholder engagement at Newrez , where he directs policy strategy and fosters collaboration with industry stakeholders. Mark landed at Newrez following an eight-year stint at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. With earlier leadership roles in the U.S. Department of the Treasury and more than two decades of experience in housing policy, Mark will bring unique insights on the regulatory forces shaping today's mortgage landscape.

Thursday, September 18:

Jennifer McGuinness is president and co-founder of PIVOT Financial, a mortgage finance platform designed to give lenders greater flexibility, speed and control in accessing capital markets. With more than two decades of industry experience, Jennifer has established herself as a recognized leader in structured finance. Prior to founding PIVOT, Jennifer held senior roles at Redwood Trust, Marathon Asset Management and Nomura. A frequent speaker on housing finance innovation and the secondary market, Jennifer will offer a seasoned perspective on how mortgage tech is redefining the way nonbank lenders fund loans and access liquidity. Thursday, September 25:

As senior vice president of product development and strategy at Class Valuation , Ashlee Randall spearheads initiatives that modernize the appraisal process to deliver better outcomes for lenders, borrowers and appraisers. Ashlee is actively engaged in industry working groups on Uniform Appraisal Dataset (UAD) 3.6 implementation, an overhaul of appraisal reporting that impacts how data is collected, submitted and reviewed. A frequent voice on appraisal modernization with more than 15 years of experience advancing mortgage operations and valuation technology, Ashlee will provide a forward-looking perspective on the appraisal process.

Mortgage professionals and industry media can register for the webcast and view past episodes at .

About The Big Picture:

Co-hosted by renowned mortgage industry leader Rich Swerbinsky and capital markets expert Rob Chrisman, author of the widely acclaimed Chrisman Commentary industry newsletter, The Big Picture webcast offers a weekly deep dive into the forces shaping the mortgage world. Drawing on their extensive expertise and featuring compelling guests, the webcast delivers valuable perspectives and actionable insights for anyone seeking to better understand the dynamics of the mortgage industry. Visit to subscribe.

