DR Congo Joins International Coalition For Return Of Ukrainian Children

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this, citing the press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine .

This was announced by Chantal Chambu Mwavita, a Government representative of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, during a meeting with Daria Herasymchuk, Advisor – Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Children's Rights and Child Rehabilitation.

Herasymchuk briefed the DRC delegation on mass deportations and forced relocations of Ukrainian children to Russia, as well as Ukraine's efforts to bring them back. She also presented President Zelensky's initiative Bring Kids Back UA.

“We are convinced that only by uniting global efforts can we effectively counter the crimes of child abduction. Russia is stealing Ukrainian children, changing their names and documents, imposing a foreign identity, and scattering them across remote regions. This is an attempt to erase the national identity of an entire generation. The issue of child protection knows no borders,” she emphasized.

Chantal Shambu Mwavita, in turn, confirmed that the Democratic Republic of the Congo is starting the process of joining the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children.

With this addition, the coalition now brings together 42 countries and the Council of Europe.

“We share Ukraine's pain for its children, as the children of the Democratic Republic of the Congo have suffered from war for 30 years,” added the DRC government representative.

Previously, the DRC delegation, led by Chantal Shambu Mwavita, arrived in Ukraine for a multi-day visit. The day before, members of the delegation participated in the National Prayer Breakfast.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine