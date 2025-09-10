MENAFN - The Conversation) Professor of Finance, University of Sydney Profile Articles Activity

Susan Thorp researches life cycle finance, particularly individual financial decision making, and financial market integration. She works in cross-disciplinary teams, often using experimental and survey methods. Professor Thorp has published over thirty academic papers in leading finance journals including the Review of Finance and the Journal of Banking and Finance. She is also a regular contributor to pension policy discussions and is a member of the OECD/INFE Research Committee.

Professor Thorp gained her BEc (Hons) from the University of Sydney, and her PhD from the University of New South Wales. Before joining the University of Sydney, she held positions as Professor of Finance and Superannuation at the University of Technology Sydney, and the Reserve Bank of Australia.



2015–present Professor, University of Sydney 2011–2014 Professor of Finance and Superannuation, University of Technology Sydney

2005 University of New South Wales, PhD in Economics

