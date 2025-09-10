Susan Thorp
Susan Thorp researches life cycle finance, particularly individual financial decision making, and financial market integration. She works in cross-disciplinary teams, often using experimental and survey methods. Professor Thorp has published over thirty academic papers in leading finance journals including the Review of Finance and the Journal of Banking and Finance. She is also a regular contributor to pension policy discussions and is a member of the OECD/INFE Research Committee.
Professor Thorp gained her BEc (Hons) from the University of Sydney, and her PhD from the University of New South Wales. Before joining the University of Sydney, she held positions as Professor of Finance and Superannuation at the University of Technology Sydney, and the Reserve Bank of Australia.Experience
-
2015–present
Professor, University of Sydney
2011–2014
Professor of Finance and Superannuation, University of Technology Sydney
-
2005
University of New South Wales, PhD in Economics
