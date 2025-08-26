Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Canary Capital Files To List Trump Coin ETF

2025-08-26 03:18:58
Canary Capital on Tuesday submitted a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch an exchange-traded fund (ETF) tied to the meme token Trump Coin (TRUMP).

The move follows Monday's disclosure of its application for the Canary American-Made Crypto ETF (MRCA). Other firms, including Osprey Funds and REX Shares, have also submitted filings for ETFs to track the Trump Coin.

