Canary Capital Files To List Trump Coin ETF
Canary Capital on Tuesday submitted a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch an exchange-traded fund (ETF) tied to the meme token Trump Coin (TRUMP).
The move follows Monday's disclosure of its application for the Canary American-Made Crypto ETF (MRCA). Other firms, including Osprey Funds and REX Shares, have also submitted filings for ETFs to track the Trump Coin.
