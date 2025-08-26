Non-Fiction Book Explores Expanded Model Of Grief And Forgiveness For The Modern Era

Grief, Forgiveness, Acceptance, and Rejection

“Grief, Forgiveness, Acceptance, and Rejection” by Dr. Daniel Brubaker to Be Showcased at Manila International Book Fair 2025

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a time when grief affects more people than ever, Grief, Forgiveness, Acceptance, and Rejection by Dr. Daniel Brubaker offers a powerful and timely framework for understanding and navigating loss, emotional healing, and social reconciliation. The book will be featured at the 2025 Manila International Book Fair, held from September 10–14 at the SMX Convention Center Manila.Building upon the foundational five stages of grief introduced by Dr. Elisabeth Kübler-Ross in 1969, Brubaker presents a modernized and nuanced model that incorporates two additional stages and expands grief's context beyond end-of-life experiences. The book explores how grief manifests in areas such as death, divorce, job loss, and social rejection, offering readers relatable insights rooted in both academic expertise and lived experience.A significant portion of the book addresses the interwoven role of forgiveness-whether toward others, oneself, or circumstances-as a means of healing from grief. Brubaker examines different types of forgiveness and their emotional impact, arguing that understanding these dynamics can alleviate bitterness and isolation.The book also introduces the concept of social acceptance and rejection as extensions of the grieving process, addressing how prejudice, exclusion, and cultural intolerance can be both causes and consequences of grief. Through this lens, Brubaker calls for empathy, education, and emotional intelligence in personal and collective healing.Dr. Daniel Brubaker is a veteran of both academic and clinical medicine and a lifelong registered Republican advocating for progressive reform through his initiative, Republicans for Progress.Grief, Forgiveness, Acceptance, and Rejection is available now on Amazon and other leading online retailers. Don't miss its showcase at MIBF 2025.Olympus Story House is an emerging digital marketing firm based in California that focuses on offering high-quality work at a reasonable price. Our talented staff collaborates with clients to establish a stronger brand and help them get the recognition they deserve. We have the ultimate goal of providing our authors with services that would fit a wide range of marketing budgets, offer reliable feedback and proper guidance in their projects, and present quality service. With our team of passionate marketing and publishing experts, we strive to bring our client's projects to their best potential.

