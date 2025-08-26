Rassense Private Limited Announces The Appointment Of Swarna Rajamani As Its Chief Business Officer

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Rassense Private Limited, the largest Indian contract food services company, recently announced the appointment of Ms. Swarna Rajamani as the Chief Business Officer of the company. In this role, she will drive enterprise-wide growth strategy of Rassense, while leading strategic initiatives on people and technology - the core drivers shaping the company's future.

Swarna Rajamani, Chief Business Officer, Rassense Pvt. Ltd.

Swarna also continues to be board member of the company, making her one of the youngest and first female board member in a professionally managed contract food services company in India. In her previous role, Swarna was involved in reconstitution of the CRCL LLP into Rassense Private Limited through the fundraise with Spark Capital AIF and was responsible for undertaking the first ever AIF investment in the contract food services in India.

Prior to joining the food services industry, Swarna was with Shell for over 8 years. Before that she spent over a decade across different multinational companies like Lornamead, Foster Wheeler and RR Donnelley.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Sanjay Kumar, MD & CEO, Rassense Pvt. Ltd., said,“Swarna has been through variety of roles across CRCL and Rassense handling Supply Chain, QHSE, HR, M&A and Strategy, which now equips her to play a pivotal role in driving the growth and strategy of Rassense as its Chief Business Officer.”

Kumar added,“We will continue to invest in developing and growing people to build a future for them which not only delivers on their career aspirations but also creates value for the enterprise.”

Swarna commented,“It has been a pleasure to be associated with the organisation for over 7 years. I am delighted to take on the new role and look forward to contributing to the company's growth journey. I see this as an exciting time for the contract food service industry as we observe significant growth in all our client segments across manufacturing, education and healthcare.”

About Rassense

Rassense Private Limited is India's largest Indian-owned contract food services provider, delivering over 325,000 meals daily across the country. The company operates with a workforce of over 4,000 employees, all of whom receive full statutory benefits and health coverage. Focused on scalable technology, institutional governance, inclusive leadership, and environmental responsibility, Rassense serves large reputed industrial hubs, educational institutions, and hospitals across India.