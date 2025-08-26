POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice Ranks Highest In Antioxidants Amongst Top Consumer Beverages Tested

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recent analysis conducted by the UCLA Center for Human Nutrition's Biomarker Core Service on more than 60 beverages determined that POM Wonderful 100% Juice ranks highest among beverage categories that consumers seek out for antioxidants. The analysis ranked POM Juice highest in both antioxidant content and potency, giving consumers another reason to feel good about choosing the "Health in a Bottle" beverage. POM Wonderful is the worldwide leader in California-grown pomegranates and the number one selling pomegranate juice in North America. With 700 milligrams of polyphenol antioxidants per eight fluid ounce serving, POM 100% Pomegranate Juice is a delicious choice that consumers love and trust.

The analysis conducted found that POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice has:



More antioxidants and antioxidant potency than berry-flavored antioxidant waters, coconut water, and green tea.

2.5 times the antioxidant potency of beet juice and tart cherry juice, two common juice choices found in the sports nutrition space.

More antioxidants and antioxidant potency than Concord grape juice, blueberry juice, cranberry juice, and berry-flavored kombucha. 30% more antioxidants than red wine.

“POM Juice continues to live up to its long-held and deserved reputation as the go-to antioxidant beverage for health-conscious consumers looking to maximize their return at the grocery store,” said Derrick Miller, president of POM Wonderful.“Our brand's number one priority is to bring the benefits of pomegranates to the masses, and this analysis further underscores that POM truly is Health in a Bottle.”

Antioxidants help neutralize free radicals, the unstable molecules that can cause damage to our bodies over time. While the human body naturally maintains everyday levels of these free-radical molecules, external factors including smoking, stress, and environmental pollutants can escalate their production. Enjoying the antioxidant power of POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice is just one more way to help consumers combat free radicals to better protect themselves.

To collect the antioxidant content and potency data, Gallic Acid Equivalents (GAE) and Trolox Equivalent Antioxidant Capacity (TEAC) were used to measure each of the beverages. Beverage categories were comprised of top-selling products based on U.S. unit sales except for red wine, flavored antioxidant water, and flavored kombucha, which were based on selected bottled varietals or berry-flavored options from top brands.

POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice is thoughtfully crafted to optimize the antioxidant goodness of pomegranates. The Wonderful variety of pomegranates are whole pressed to release polyphenols in the rind, pith, and arils, optimizing potential antioxidant benefits. The ruby-red arils contain anthocyanins, and the hard rind and white pith contain ellagitannins, providing an easy and tasty way to get the fighting power of both.

For more information about the benefits of POM Wonderful, visit .

About POM Wonderful

POM Wonderful is the largest grower and producer of fresh pomegranates and pomegranate juice in the United States as well as the worldwide leader in fresh California pomegranates and pomegranate-based products including our 100% pomegranate juice, healthy juice blends, and teas. We grow, handpick, and juice our own pomegranates to ensure the highest quality. POM Wonderful is committed to sustainability and waste reduction, with all 16oz bottles utilizing 100% rPET packaging and our POMxL being Upcycled Certified. POM Wonderful is part of The Wonderful Company, a privately held company with a portfolio that includes other No. 1 brands such as Wonderful® Pistachios, FIJI® Water, Wonderful® Halos®, JUSTIN® wine, and Teleflora®. To learn more about The Wonderful Company, visit , or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. To view the current Corporate Social Responsibility report, visit /csr .

Contact: ...

Images accompanying this announcement are available at



