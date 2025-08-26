Vehicle-To-Grid Technology Market Size Forecasted To Reach USD 49.75 Billion By 2034 Amid Rising EV Adoption And Renewable Integration
|Component
|2021
|2022
|2023
|Smart Meters
|114.5
|165.8
|240.10
|Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE)
|1,467.00
|2,150.30
|3,154.10
|Software
|103.7
|149.1
|214.3
|Home Energy Management (HEM)
|88.6
|126.7
|181
The electric vehicle supply equipment segment dominated the vehicle-to-grid technology market in 2024. EVSE serves as the portal to the two-way flow of energy, and the charging can occur; the recouping of the stored energy to the grid can also be performed. This capability covers critical functions like load peak management, integration of renewable energy power sources, and backup power during power cuts.
The increased rate of power generation with renewable sources of energy and the international movement towards the intelligent energy supply further accelerated the need for the high-tech EVSE. Moreover, the increasing adoption of EVs worldwide causes a greater need for scaled charging systems. Therefore, EVSE is the most significant and high-growth component segment in the V2G technology market.
Application Type Insights
The battery electric vehicles (BEVs) segment held the largest share in the vehicle-to-grid technology market in 2024, owing to their increasing use and availability around the world and their energy storage capacity. Their batteries will also have the potential as distributed energy storage systems and can sell excess stored energy to the grid during times of peak demand. This is used to perform such important functions as frequency control, peak-shaving, and renewable energy integration.
The trend toward environmentally friendly mobility, the subsidizing of EV acquisition by the government, adds additional power to the BEV demand. BEVs are gradually becoming a focal point when it comes to demand-supply variability, thus further solidifying their position in the market as products of V2G technology.
The plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) segment experiences the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. PHEVs are a compromise between the traditional powertrain and the electric one that enables drivers to enjoy both possible working powers, eliminating the fear of running out of power.
The increasing popularity of PHEVs is due to their convenience, good price, and low costs of ownership compared to more purely electric vehicles. There are also positive government policies, an increase in investments in the charging systems, and growing awareness of sustainable motion that are catalyzing their use. With a growing number of consumers and fleets converting to hybrid-electric vehicles, PHEVs will become a major factor in encouraging V2G implementation around the globe.
Vehicle-to-Grid Technology Market Leading Companies
- Nissan Motor Corporation Mitsubishi Motors Corporation NUVVE Corporation ENGIE Group OVO Energy Ltd Groupe Renault Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
Recent Developments:
- In July 2025 , the Kerala State Electricity Board, V2G project was launched collaboratively with IIT Bombay, which is the first in India. This was implemented in two steps with the feasibility study and system development. The initiative promoted rooftop solar integration, peak-load control, and frequency regulation, and it was a world record in energy sustainability management.
In July 2025 , Ausgrid introduced a vehicle-to-grid solution for electric vehicles. The V2G system decreased the need to invest in expensive infrastructure transformation, the easy way of transporting energy, and the strengthening of the electric power grid during its peak.
In June 2025 , BYD joined with Octopus Energy to launch the first V2G bundle in the UK. The tariff was bundled with the package of a bidirectional Zaptec Pro charger and a leased BYD Dolphin. It offered grid stabilization, predictable monthly pricing, in addition to home charging being free or discounted.
Case Study: Nissan LEAF and NUVVE's Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Deployment in Denmark
Nissan, one of the global leaders in electric vehicles, partnered with NUVVE Corporation and the Danish utility company Energinet to pioneer one of the world's first large-scale vehicle-to-grid projects. The initiative focused on demonstrating how electric vehicles (EVs) could be transformed into mobile energy storage units that support grid stability, while also providing economic benefits to EV owners.
Implementation:
- The pilot project involved deploying a fleet of Nissan LEAF EVs , each equipped with bidirectional charging technology . The vehicles were connected to NUVVE's Grid Integrated Vehicle Platform (GIVe) , which allowed real-time communication between EVs and the power grid. EVs discharged stored energy back into the grid during peak demand and recharged during off-peak hours.
Outcomes & Benefits:Grid Stabilization: The system provided frequency regulation services to the Danish grid, helping balance fluctuations caused by renewable energy sources like wind and solar. Economic Advantage: EV owners earned compensation from Energinet for supplying stored energy, effectively reducing the total cost of vehicle ownership. Scalability: The project demonstrated the scalability of V2G technology, showing how EV fleets could act as a distributed energy resource (DER) on a national scale. Environmental Impact: By leveraging renewable energy storage, the program contributed to Denmark's clean energy transition strategy.
Key Learning:
This case study highlighted that consumer participation and supportive utility policies are critical for V2G adoption. It also demonstrated that integrating V2G with renewables can reduce reliance on fossil-fuel-based peaker plants, cutting carbon emissions.
Vehicle-to-Grid Technology Market Segments Covered in the Report
By Component Type
- Smart Meters Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) Software Home Energy Management (HEM)
By Application Type
- Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) Fuel Cell Vehicles (FCVs) Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs)
By Region
- North America Latin America Europe Asia-pacific Middle and East Africa
