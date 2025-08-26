Vehicle-To-Grid Technology Market Size Forecasted To Reach USD 49.75 Billion By 2034 Amid Rising EV Adoption And Renewable Integration

Ottawa, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Precedence Research, the global vehicle-to-grid technology market size accounted for USD 11.89 billion in 2026 and is estimated to grow from USD 17.43 billion in 2027 to approximately USD 49.75 billion by 2034.

In terms of CAGR, the worldwide V2G technology market is growing at a double-digit compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.13% from 2025 to 2034. Driven by the rising adoption of electric vehicles and the growing demand for smart grid integration and renewable energy storage solutions.

Vehicle-to-Grid Technology Market Overview

What is a Vehicle-to-Grid Technology Market?

The vehicle-to-grid technology market is an innovative solution to energy and transportation that allows electric vehicles to draw energy also feed it back to the grid. This incorporation has increased the stability of the grids, made it possible to use renewable energy, and generated economic advantages to consumers and utility providers.

The V2G market is growing mostly due to the high rate of EV adoption across the globe, with the favourable government incentives and environmental policies. The g rowth in renewable energy integration needs, the surge in investments in smart grid infrastructure, and the energy storage systems necessities are boosting adoption.

Europe accounted for the largest market share of 35.80% in 2024.

By component type, the electric vehicle supply equipment segment contributed the largest market share of 83.13% in 2024.

By application, the battery electric vehicles (BEVs) segment generated the biggest market share of 63.89% in 2024. By application, the plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) segment is expected to grow at a strong CAGR of 28.59% from 2025 to 2034.

Latest Trends in the Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Technology Market



Expansion of grid-capable electric vehicles in shared mobility and fleet operations. Commercial rollouts of bi-directional EVs are accelerating in urban centers.





Increasing adoption of bidirectional charging in new EV models. EVs are being used not just for mobility, but also as mobile energy storage.





Households are beginning to use EVs to power homes during peak hours. Integration with residential solar systems is on the rise.





V2G is being used to stabilize grids under increasing EV load. Utilities are exploring time-of-use pricing and demand-response programs.





Surge in intelligent energy management systems. Software platforms are enabling seamless communication between EVs and grids.





Growth in EVSE (Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment) tailored for V2G. Enhanced charging stations designed for two-way energy flow.





Vehicle-to-Grid Technology Market Opportunity

Shift Towards Cleaner Energy Systems:

The vehicle-to-grid technology market is graced with tremendous opportunities as global energy systems are being shifted toward cleaner and smarter energy systems. The increase in electricity demand and rapid urbanization, especially in the Asia Pacific, is spurring the growth and creation of a sustainable and steady supply of power.

Policymakers and governments are also increasing support toward clean energy, and therefore, V2G systems are more likely to experience enhanced uptake. In the case of energy providers, it opens a new business world based on flexibility, energy storage, and demand response, with V2G serving as a key to the clean energy transition.

Challenges in the Vehicle-to-Grid Technology Market

High Upfront Prices:

Although this approach has great potential, there are still several challenges identified that may impede the mass introduction of the V2G technology. The major disadvantage is the high upfront price of some components, required most notably the bidirectional chargers and electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE), and it is still costly to consumers as well as utility providers.

Several car owners, repair firms, and stakeholders in the oil industry will resist such costs, hence delaying entry into the market. Issues of data safety and the so-called range anxiety, where drivers are afraid of running out of electricity in their cars, also contribute to the lack of adoption.

Vehicle-to-Grid Technology Market Key Regional Analysis:

How Big is the Europe Vehicle-to-Grid Technology Market?

According to Precedence Research, the vehicle-to-grid technology drugs market size was valued at USD 129.80 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.05% from 2025 to 2034, reaching approximately USD 17.66 billion by 2034.

How Did North America Dominate the Vehicle-to-Grid Technology Market?

North America dominated the Vehicle-to-Grid Technology Market in 2024, due to the robust government efforts to shift towards the use of electric vehicles and minimize the emission of carbon. The exit of subsidies, taxes, and warranties granted by manufacturers in the long term has been an incentive to switch to EV with V2G. Advanced grid infrastructure and an increasing rate of renewable energy integration are central to the role of the U.S. and Canada.

The region also has an established infrastructure of charging stations and an increasing number of ties between car manufacturers, utilities, and technological companies. North America is expected to experience a great deal of continuity over the forecast period with its continuous policy support, awareness among the masses, and technological preparedness of the region to adopt large-scale V2G.

Europe experiences the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period, due to strict emission requirements and ambitious renewable energy plans. The policies of the European Union, insisting on its clean energy transition, the creation of funding opportunities allocated to promoting clean energy and carbon neutrality, are contributing to the faster adoption of EVs and V2G adoption.

Germany can be distinguished by its intensive promotion of the renewable energy integration and grid stability, thus being one of the main V2G markets. The availability of major EV manufacturing brands, as well as the well-developed automotive industry, is also an advantage for fast growth in the market.

Vehicle-to-Grid Technology Market Segmentation Analysis:

Component Type Analysis

