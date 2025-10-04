Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Government Restricts Access To Defense Industry Data In Public Registries

2025-10-04 07:05:51
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was announced by Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

She emphasized that the data will be hidden specifically from public aggregators.

“We've put safeguards in place to ensure the regulation applies exclusively to defense manufacturers and only for the duration of martial law. Thanks to the Ministry of Defense for developing this solution,” Svyrydenko stated.

The Prime Minister stressed that the security of the defense industry is a key condition for scaling up production, implementing innovations, and more effectively supplying the Defense Forces with everything they need.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, in September, the government allocated more than UAH 2 billion from the state budget's special fund for the development of the defense-industrial complex.

