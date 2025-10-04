6.0-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Eastern Coast Of Japan: GFZ

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online | QNA

Tokyo: A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck off the eastern coast of Japan today.

The German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) reported that the earthquake was 10 kilometers deep and occurred near the eastern coast of Honshu, Japan.

There have been no reports of casualties or material damage so far.

Japan is located at the intersection of four tectonic plates and experiences more than 20 percent of the world's most powerful earthquakes and tremors annually, which can trigger tsunamis and landslides in coastal and mountainous areas.

A 9.0-magnitude earthquake and subsequent tsunami in 2011 killed more than 15,000 people and caused a disaster at the Fukushima nuclear power plant.