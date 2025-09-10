On Contemplating God The Trinity: A Collection Of Poems Annette R Allen's Debut Volume Explores The Mystery, Majesty, And Love Of God Through Poetry
Image caption: Cover,“On Contemplating God the Trinity: A Collection of Poems,” by Annette R. Allen.
With a voice that is both reverent and imaginative, Annette blends classical forms such as sonnets with modern free verse, offering variety and depth for every reader. While her poems are firmly rooted in biblical Christianity, they also serve as an exploration of beauty, meaning, and the human quest for truth. Readers do not need to be believers to engage with this collection. Its lyrical imagery and universal themes of love, wonder, and purpose invite anyone to pause, reflect, and contemplate life's greatest questions.
Annette believes that poetry has a way of opening the soul. She hopes that her words will speak not only to those of faith but to anyone who has ever looked at the stars, felt wonder, and longed for meaning.
Through vivid imagery and thoughtful rhythm,“On Contemplating God the Trinity” guides readers into the mystery of God, from the marvel of creation and the incarnation of Christ to His purposes through the church, all resting on the foundation of divine love. Each poem invites reflection on a different aspect of faith and existence, with verses that stir both the intellect and the heart.
“On Contemplating God the Trinity” is more than a poetry collection. It is an invitation to explore life's deepest questions through language shaped by awe, devotion, and reflection.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Annette R. Allen is a practicing dentist, lifelong lover of literature, and now a published Australian poet. Her love for the Bible began early, shaped by her upbringing as the daughter of a Presbyterian minister and theologian. She began writing poetry in her youth, returned to it in 2012, and has since been published in two Australian anthologies. Her debut collection explores one of humanity's deepest pursuits: contemplating God as revealed through Scripture and creation.
Annette lives on the Gold Coast with her husband, David. They have three sons and three grandsons. Alongside her love for poetry, science, and music, she has served as a church organist since her youth, carrying forward her lifelong devotion to God and His Word.
BOOK DETAILS
Title:“On Contemplating God the Trinity: A Collection of Poems”
Author: Annette R. Allen
Genre: Poetry / Faith / Spirituality
Release Date: Available Now
Paperback ISBN: 9781834182230
Hardcover ISBN: 9781834182247
eBook ISBN: 9781834182254
Available for purchase now (Amazon): .
News Source: Author Annette R. Allen
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Japan Shrimp Market Predicted To Hit USD 7.8 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 2.62%
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- BTCC Announces Participation In Token2049 Singapore 2025, Showcasing NBA Collaboration With Jaren Jackson Jr.
- Chipper Cash Powers 50% Of Bitcoin Transactions With Bitcoin Lightning Network Via Voltage
- Japan Green Hydrogen Market Size To Reach USD 734 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 27.00%
CommentsNo comment