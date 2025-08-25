NRI Named A Recipient Of The 2025 Northcoast 99 Award

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NRI , a leading business and technology solutions consultancy, is proud to share that it has been named a 2025 NorthCoast 99 award winner by ERC , the Employers Resource Council. The NorthCoast 99 award honors 99 great Northeast Ohio workplaces for top talent. This is the seventh consecutive year that NRI has received the prestigious NorthCoast 99 award.

"Twenty-seven years ago, ERC launched the NorthCoast 99 awards program and event to help our region become a prime destination for companies and high-performing individuals," said Samantha Marx, ERC's Vice President of Strategic Projects, who oversees the NorthCoast 99 program. "Beyond being a sought-after accolade, this yearlong research initiative offers employers valuable insights and data into policies and practices that successfully attract and retain top talent."

NorthCoast 99 winners participated in a rigorous application process that asked for detailed information on how their organization addresses top-performer attraction, development, and retention in the areas of employee engagement and talent development; employee well-being; organizational strategy, policies, and benefits; talent attraction, acquisition, and onboarding; and total rewards.

"This recognition is truly about our people," said Gina Logozar, Senior Vice President of Human Resources at NRI. "It reflects the care and intention we put into building a culture where individuals feel supported, inspired, and empowered to do their best work. By investing in our team, we're able to deliver exceptional results for our clients."

"Winning NorthCoast 99 is not easy. This group of 99 employers is constantly evolving, listening, and responding to the needs and desires of today's talent. We commend the 2025 winners for setting a benchmark for excellence," said ERC President and CEO Kelly Keefe.

The 2025 NorthCoast 99 awards program is sponsored by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield; CIBC; Cleveland Magazine; ERChealth; Maloney + Novotny; Meyers, Roman, Friedberg & Lewis; Oswald Companies; Staffing Solutions Enterprises; and WKYC Studios.

About NRI

In North America, NRI is a business and technology solutions consultancy. Guiding our clients from insight to execution, we design and deliver solutions that fuel growth, grow profitability, and deliver innovation with impact. NRI has more than 16,000 employees in 16 countries and regions including New York, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Australia. NRI reports annual sales above US $4.8 billion and is rated "A" by S&P Global Ratings Japan. Learn more at .

About ERC

At ERC, we work with leaders to build better workplaces and solve the challenges that don't come with easy solutions - like pay, employee relations, training, and engagement. For over 100 years, we have been a trusted resource for organizations in Northeast Ohio and around the country. ERC is also the creator of the annual NorthCoast 99 awards program, honoring the 99 highest-ranking workplaces in Northeast Ohio each year. Learn more at yourERC .

SOURCE Core BTS, Inc. dba NRI

