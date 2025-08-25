UPCX Signs MOU With Paycle And NTT Digital To Advance Next-Generation Decentralized Payment System

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Singapore, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPCX proudly announces the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Paycle Inc. (“Paycle”) and NTT Digital, Inc. (“NTT Digital”) to jointly promote research and application of a next-generation decentralized payment system based on blockchain technology. This collaboration will significantly enhance UPCX's blockchain platform's technical capabilities, market recognition, and global influence, injecting strong momentum into its vision of building a sustainable financial and economic infrastructure.The three parties will engage in deep cooperation in the following areas:



- UPCX : Operation of the UPCX blockchain, fostering its ecosystem, and related initiatives.

- Paycle : Providing technical information on the UPCX blockchain and supporting the refinement of technical specifications and the development of technical interfaces such as SDKs and APIs. - NTT Digital : Engaging in discussions regarding the provision or potential market introduction of UPCX blockchain infrastructure capabilities designed to support practical use cases for corporate clients, particularly financial institutions and crypto asset exchanges, and supporting promotional initiatives for the UPCX blockchain.



Significance and Impact on UPCX

The rapid development of blockchain technology offers transparent and efficient solutions for decentralized financial systems, and UPCX, as a leader in high-performance blockchain payment platforms, will achieve multidimensional breakthroughs through this collaboration with Paycle and NTT Digital. Paycle's technical collaboration will optimize the performance and functionality of the UPCX blockchain, enhancing its competitiveness in high-frequency payment scenarios. NTT Digital's robust network will significantly boost UPCX's brand recognition and market penetration in Japan and global markets, paving the way for its globalization strategy.

Additionally, the three parties will jointly promote the development of application layers within the UPCX ecosystem, attracting more business partners to join and building a rich and diverse range of decentralized financial services, thereby accelerating the real-world implementation of decentralized payment systems.

About UPCX:

UPCX is a blockchain-based open-source payment platform that aims to provide secure, transparent, and compliant financial services to global users. It supports fast payments, smart contracts, cross-asset transactions, user-issued assets (UIA), non-fungible tokens (NFA), and stablecoins. Moreover, it offers a decentralized exchange (DEX), APIs, and SDKs, allows customized payment solutions, and integrates POS applications and hardware wallets for enhanced security, building a one-stop financial ecosystem.

UPCX Whitepaper 1.0



UPCX Linktree



About Paycle Inc.

Paycle is engaged in research and development in the fields of blockchain, fintech, AI, and quantum-resistant cryptographic algorithms. Since its founding in 2018, the company has pursued a mission to create a better future through the power of technology.

Official Website:

About NTT Digital, Inc.

As a member of the NTT DOCOMO Global Group, NTT Digital is globally promoting the social implementation of cutting-edge digital technologies by creating an environment where individuals and businesses can easily and securely utilize blockchain and other advanced technologies as a web3 enabler.

Website:

Media Contact

Company Name: UPCX team

Contact: Jiso Liu

Email: ...

Website:

Company Name: PAYCLE INC.

Website:

Email: ...

Company Name: Digital, Inc.

Website: /

Email: ...

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.



CONTACT: Jiso Liu UPCX team info (at) upcx.io