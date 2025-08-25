Abrasilver Extends Gold Zone At Diablillos Project With Additional Broad Intercepts At Oculto East

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2025) - AbraSilver Resource Corp. (TSX: ABRA) (OTCQX: ABBRF) ("AbraSilver" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from three new drill holes from the ongoing Phase V exploration program at its wholly-owned Diablillos project in Argentina (the "Project"). The latest drill holes continue to expand the gold-bearing zone at Oculto East, intersecting consistent mineralization well beyond the current Mineral Resource outline. These results reinforce the potential for continued growth and highlight Oculto East as a key focus area in the current exploration program. Highlight Drill Results

DDH 25-060A: 60.0 metres ("m") grading 1.05 g/t gold from 230 metres, including:



17.0 m at 2.83 g/t gold

4.0 m at 6.68 g/t gold

DDH 25-067: 16.0 m grading 1.74 g/t gold & 17.3 g/t silver from 245 metres

DDH 25-068: 21.0 m grading 1.51 g/t gold & 49.5 g/t silver from 188 metres, and 64.0 m grading 0.54 g/t gold & 19.8 g/t silver from 314 metres, Table 1 - Summary of Key Drill Intercepts: Oculto East Intercepts greater than 25 gram-metres Au shown in bold text :

Drill Hole Area From

(m) To

(m) Type Interval (m) Ag

g/t Au

g/t DDH-25-060A Oculto East 124.0 128.0 Oxides 4.0 58.5 - 134.0 136.0 Oxides 2.0 78.9 - 188.0 189.0 Oxides 1.0 - 0.76 209.0 214.0 Oxides 5.0 - 1.15 230.0 290.0 Oxides 60.0 - 1.05 Including 230.0 247.0 Oxides 17.0 - 2.83 Including 230.0 234.0 Oxides 4.0 - 6.68 DDH-25-067 Oculto East 124.0 125.0 Oxides 1.0 - 0.62 167.0 170.0 Oxides 3.0 8.0 0.84 177.0 178.0 Oxides 1.0 - 1.17 245.0 261.0 Oxides 16.0 17.3 1.74 276.0 277.0 Oxides 1.0 10.7 0.83 286.0 292.0 Oxides 6.0 5.9 0.65 DDH-25-068 Oculto East 188.0 209.0 Oxides 21.0 49.5 1.51 307.0 308.0 Oxides 1.0 17.7 1.37 314.0 378.0 Oxides 64.0 19.8 0.56 Including 342.0 346.0 Oxides 4.0 25.1 1.23 Including 354.0 378.0 Oxides 24.0 11.2 0.90



Note: All results in this news release are rounded. Assays are uncut and undiluted. Widths are drilled widths, not true widths. True widths are unknown.

John Miniotis, President and CEO, commented, "We are very encouraged that our drilling continues to expand the footprint of the gold zone at Oculto East. These latest results demonstrate the continuity of mineralization well beyond the current open pit constrained Mineral Resource and further strengthens our confidence in the growth potential at Diablillos. With three rigs active, we remain focused on delivering additional Mineral Resource growth while advancing the Definitive Feasibility Study in parallel."

Dave O'Connor, Chief Geologist, commented, "These latest intercepts clearly demonstrate that gold mineralization extends further east than previously modeled. Our drilling continues to concentrate in this area to determine the full size and continuity of this expanding higher-grade gold zone."









Figure 1 -Plan View of Drill Results



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Additional Details on Drill Results

Hole DDH 25-060A was drilled more than 50 metres east of the current Mineral Resource boundary to test the width of the high-grade gold zone intersected in hole DDH 25-024 (31m @ 10.0 g/t Au). The hole intersected a broad zone of continuous gold mineralization, highlighted by 60.0 m grading 1.05 g/t gold, starting at 230 m down-hole. These results confirm that the gold zone extending eastwards from the Oculto deposit is very robust.

Hole DDH 25-067 located approximately 150 metres east of the current Mineral Resource boundary, intersected 16.0 m grading 1.74 g/t gold with 17.3 g/t silver, from 245 m down-hole. The intercept demonstrates the continuity of the gold-bearing system in the Oculto East area and shows the potential for a major eastwards extension of the Mineral Resource.

Hole DDH 25-068 located approximately 90 metres east of the current Mineral Resource open pit boundary, intersected 21.0 m grading 1.51 g/t gold with 49.5 g/t silver, from 188 m down-hole. This was followed by an additional 64.0 m grading 0.54 g/t gold with 19.8 g/t silver from 314 m down-hole. These results confirm the depth continuity of the mineralized system at Oculto East.









Figure 2 - Section Through Latest Drill Holes Looking Northwest



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Note: Widths are drilled widths, not true widths. True widths are unknown.

Phase V Exploration Update

The Company's ongoing 20,000-metre Phase V drill program is progressing well, with three active rigs. Drilling at Oculto East remains the top priority, where multiple step-out holes are being completed to further extend the gold zone beyond the existing Mineral Resource boundary. Results received to date confirm a broad zone of gold-dominant mineralization that extends at least 200 metres east of the current open pit boundary, underscoring the strong potential for further Mineral Resource expansion.

In parallel, the Company will shortly commence drilling a minimum of two deep holes at the nearby Cerro Blanco porphyry target, to test the promising copper-gold system. Together, these initiatives are designed to expand known mineralization at Oculto East while also testing new targets that could further enhance the overall scale of the Diablillos project.

Collar Data

Hole Number UTM Coordinates Elevation Azimuth Dip Depth (m) Area DDH 25-060A 720867 7199537 4,397 325 -70 305 Oculto East DDH 25-067 720845 7199833 4,317 180 -60 308 Oculto East DDH 25-068 720855 7199636 4,351 180 -60 400 Oculto East

About Diablillos

The Diablillos property is located within the Puna region of Argentina, in the southern part of Salta Province along the border with Catamarca Province, approximately 160 km southwest of the city of Salta and 375 km northwest of the city of Catamarca. The property comprises 15 contiguous and overlapping mineral concessions acquired by AbraSilver in 2016. The project site has good year-round accessibility through a 150 km paved road, followed by a well-maintained gravel road, shared with other adjacent projects.

There are several known mineral zones on the Diablillos property. Approximately 150,000 m have been drilled to date, which has outlined multiple occurrences of epithermal silver-gold mineralization at Oculto, JAC, Laderas and Fantasma. Several satellite zones of silver/gold-rich epithermal mineralization have been located within a 500 m to 1.5 km distance surrounding the Oculto/JAC epicentre. In addition, a large porphyry complex is centered approximately 4 km northeast of Oculto which includes outcropping porphyry intrusions within a major zone of alteration, and associated gold rich epithermal mineralization.

Comparatively nearby examples of high sulphidation epithermal deposits include: La Coipa (Chile); Yanacocha (Peru); El Indio (Chile); Lagunas Nortes/Alto Chicama (Peru) Veladero (Argentina); and Filo del Sol (Argentina). The most recent Mineral Resource estimate for Diablillos is shown in Table 3:

Table 3 - Diablillos Mineral Resource Estimate - As of July 21, 2025

Zone Category Tonnes

(000 t) Ag

(g/t) Au

(g/t) AgEq

(g/t) Contained Ag

(000 Oz Ag) Contained Au

(000 Oz Ag) Contained AgEq

(000 Oz Ag) Tank Leach Oxides Measured 26,545 119 0.71 183 101,564 604 156,487 Indicated 46,584 56 0.63 114 84,430 948 170,592 Measured & 73,129 79 0.66 139 185,994 1,553 327,078 Indicated Inferred 9,693 34 0.57 86 10,616 176 26,647 Heap Leach Oxides Measured 6,673 16 0.14 25 3,486 30 5,342 Indicated 24,102 12 0.17 23 9,163 133 17,506 Measured & 30,774 13 0.16 23 12,649 162 22,848 Indicated Inferred 10,024 9 0.20 21 2,811 64 6,850 Total Oxides Measured 33,218 98 0.59 152 105,050 634 161,829 Indicated 70,686 41 0.48 83 93,593 1,081 188,098 Measured & 103,904 59 0.51 105 198,643 1,715 349,927 Indicated Inferred 19,628 21 0.38 53 13,427 241 33,496

Footnotes for Tank Leach Resource:

Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability.The formula for calculating AgEq is as follows: Silver Eq Oz = Silver Oz + Gold Oz x (Gold Price/Silver Price) x (Gold Recovery/Silver Recovery).The Mineral Resource model was populated using Ordinary Kriging grade estimation within a three-dimensional block model and mineralized zones defined by wireframed solids, which are a combination of lithology and alteration domains. The 1m composite grades were capped where appropriate.The Mineral Resource is reported inside a conceptual Whittle open pit shell derived using US$ 27.50/oz Ag price, US $2,400/oz Au price, 83% process recovery for Ag, and 87% process recovery for Au.The constraining open pit optimization parameters used were US $1.94/t mining cost, US $22.96/t processing cost, US $3.32/t G&A cost, and average 51-degree open pit slopes.The MRE has been categorized in accordance with the CIM Definition Standards (CIM, 2014).A Net Value per block [NVB] calculation was used to constrain the Mineral Resource, determine the "Benefits = Income-Cost", where, Income = [(Au Selling Price (US$/oz) - Au Selling Cost (USD/Oz)) x (Au grade (g/t)/31.1035)) x Au Recovery (%)] + [(Ag Selling Price (US$/oz) - Ag Selling Cost (USD/Oz)) x (Ag grade (g/t)/31.1035)) x Ag Recovery (%)] and Cost = Mining Cost (US$/t) + Process Cost (US$/t) + Transport Cost (US$/t) + G&A Cost (US$/t) + [Royalty Cost (%) x Income]The Mineral Resource is sub-horizontal with sub-vertical feeders and a reasonable prospect for eventual economic extraction by open pit and tank leach processing methods.In-situ bulk density were assigned to each model domain, according to samples averages for each lithology domain, separated by alteration zones and subset by oxidation.All tonnages reported are dry metric tonnes and ounces of contained gold are troy ounces.Mining recovery and dilution factors have not been applied to the Mineral Resource estimates.The Mineral Resource was estimated by Luis Rodrigo Peralta, B.Sc., FAusIMM CP (Geo), Independent Qualified Person under NI 43-101.Mr. Peralta is not aware of any environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant issues that could materially affect the potential development of the Mineral Resource.All figures are rounded to reflect the relative accuracy of the estimates. Minor discrepancies may occur due to rounding to appropriate significant figures.

Footnotes for Heap Leach Resource:

Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability.The formula for calculating AgEq is as follows: Silver Eq Oz = Silver Oz + Gold Oz x (Gold Price/Silver Price) x (Gold Recovery/Silver Recovery).The Mineral Resource model was populated using Ordinary Kriging grade estimation within a three-dimensional block model and mineralized zones defined by wireframed solids, which are a combination of lithology and alteration domains. The 1m composite grades were capped where appropriate.The Mineral Resource is reported inside a conceptual Whittle open pit shell derived using US$ 27.50/oz Ag price, US $2,400/oz Au price, 80% process recovery for Ag, and 58% process recovery for Au.The constraining open pit optimization parameters used and overall operational cost of US $11.31/t.The MRE has been categorized in accordance with the CIM Definition Standards (CIM, 2014).A Net Value per block [NVB] calculation was used to constrain the Mineral Resource, determine the "Benefits = Income-Cost", where, Income = [(Au Selling Price (US$/oz) - Au Selling Cost (USD/Oz)) x (Au grade (g/t)/31.1035)) x Au Recovery (%)] + [(Ag Selling Price (US$/oz) - Ag Selling Cost (USD/Oz)) x (Ag grade (g/t)/31.1035)) x Ag Recovery (%)] and Cost = Mining Cost (US$/t) + Process Cost (US$/t) + Transport Cost (US$/t) + G&A Cost (US$/t) + [Royalty Cost (%) x Income]In-situ bulk density were assigned to each model domain, according to samples averages for each lithology domain, separated by alteration zones and subset by oxidation.All tonnages reported are dry metric tonnes and ounces of contained gold are troy ounces.Mining recovery and dilution factors have not been applied to the Mineral Resource estimates.The Mineral Resource was estimated by Mr. Peralta, B.Sc., FAusIMM CP (Geo), Independent Qualified Person under NI 43-101.Mr. Peralta is not aware of any environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant issues that could materially affect the potential development of the Mineral Resource.All figures are rounded to reflect the relative accuracy of the estimates. Minor discrepancies may occur due to rounding to appropriate significant figures.

QA/QC and Core Sampling Protocols

AbraSilver applies industry standard exploration methodologies and techniques, and all drill core samples are collected under the supervision of the Company's geologists in accordance with industry best practices. Drill core is transported from the drill platform to the logging facility where drill data is compared and verified with the core in the trays. Thereafter, it is logged, photographed, and split by diamond saw prior to being sampled. Samples are then bagged, and quality control materials are inserted at regular intervals at site; these include blanks and certified reference materials as well as duplicate core samples which are collected in order to assess sampling precision and reproducibility. Groups of samples are then placed in large bags which are sealed with numbered tags in order to maintain a chain-of-custody during the transport of the samples from the project site to the laboratory.

All samples are received by the ASA (Alex Stewart Argentina) preparation laboratory in Salta, where they are prepared, then the pulp sachet is directly dispatched to its facility in Mendoza, Argentina, where they are analyzed. All samples are analyzed using a multi-element technique consisting of a four-acid digestion followed by ICP/AES detection, and gold is analyzed by 50g Fire Assay with an AAS finish. Silver results greater than 100g/t are re-analyzed using four acid digestion with an ore grade AAS finish.

Qualified Persons

David O'Connor P.Geo., Chief Geologist for AbraSilver, is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and he has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.

About AbraSilver

AbraSilver is an advanced-stage exploration company focused on rapidly advancing its 100%-owned Diablillos silver-gold project in the mining-friendly Salta province of Argentina. The current Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource estimate for Diablillos (tank leach-only) consists of 73.1 Mt grading 79 g/t Ag and 0.66 g/t Au, containing approximately 186Moz silver and 1.6Moz gold, with significant further upside potential based on recent exploration drilling. The Company is led by an experienced management team and has long-term supportive shareholders. In addition, the Company has entered into an earn-in option and joint venture agreement with Teck on the La Coipita project, located in the San Juan province of Argentina. AbraSilver is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "ABRA" and in the U.S. on the OTCQX under the symbol "ABBRF."

For further information please visit the AbraSilver Resource website at , our LinkedIn page at AbraSilver Resource Corp. , and follow us on X at

Alternatively, please contact: