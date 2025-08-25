Preterm Birth And PROM Testing Market Expected To Rise At 4.64% CAGR During 2025-2033

MENAFN - IMARC Group) The global preterm birth and PROM testing market size reached USD 1.8 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach USD 2.8 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.64% during 2025-2033.

Market expansion in preterm birth and PROM testing systems in 2025 springs from the interest of healthcare systems toward developing capabilities for earlier detection and better maternal and infant outcomes. Premature rupture of membranes and preterm births allow for infection to set in and complications in neonates, hence accurate and timely testing being of prime concern. These markets constitute biochemical assays, point-of-care testing, molecular diagnostics, and support services that help clinicians decide on how and when to intervene.

Demand is increasing in 2025 for expanded prenatal screening, increased awareness of preterm risks, and increased utilization of point-of-care testing within clinics and hospitals. Higher biomarker panels and faster test platforms reduce uncertainty during diagnoses to promote timely clinical decisions that shorten neonatal intensive care duration and maximize survival rates. There is also an increased preference for noninvasive test methods owing to the safety of both the mother and the baby.

Technological developments are a primary trend. Improved sensitivity and specificity with new assays, along with connectivity to electronic health records, enable clinicians to follow risk longitudinally. Telemedicine and remote monitoring provide distant specialist advice to rural populations, raising access to testing and follow-up therapy. Regulatory facilitation and payment reform are pushing wider adoption, particularly where health systems connect outcomes with payment models.

In total, the Preterm Birth and PROM Testing Market of 2025 is characterized by quicker, safer testing, greater access, and enhanced efforts to better the outcomes for both mother and baby through earlier, evidence-based treatment.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Test Type:



Pelvic Exam

Ultrasound

Biochemical Markers



Interleukin (IL)-6



C-Reactive Protein (CRP)



IL-1, IL-2, IL-8, TNF-a



Corticotropin-Releasing Hormone (CRH)

Alpha-fetoprotein (AFP)

Uterine Monitoring

Nitrazine Test

Ferning Test

Pooling

PAMG-1 Immunoassay

IGFBP Test

Fetal Fibronectin (fFN) Others

Breakup by Application:



PROM

Preterm Labor Chorioamnionitis

Breakup by End User:



Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories Others

Regional Analysis:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa Latin America

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:



Clinical Innovations LLC (Laborie Medical Technologies Inc.)

Cooper Surgical Inc. (The Cooper Companies Inc.)

Hologic Inc.

IQ Products

NX Prenatal Inc.

Qiagen N.V Sera Prognostics

