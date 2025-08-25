Preterm Birth And PROM Testing Market Expected To Rise At 4.64% CAGR During 2025-2033
Market expansion in preterm birth and PROM testing systems in 2025 springs from the interest of healthcare systems toward developing capabilities for earlier detection and better maternal and infant outcomes. Premature rupture of membranes and preterm births allow for infection to set in and complications in neonates, hence accurate and timely testing being of prime concern. These markets constitute biochemical assays, point-of-care testing, molecular diagnostics, and support services that help clinicians decide on how and when to intervene.
Demand is increasing in 2025 for expanded prenatal screening, increased awareness of preterm risks, and increased utilization of point-of-care testing within clinics and hospitals. Higher biomarker panels and faster test platforms reduce uncertainty during diagnoses to promote timely clinical decisions that shorten neonatal intensive care duration and maximize survival rates. There is also an increased preference for noninvasive test methods owing to the safety of both the mother and the baby.
Technological developments are a primary trend. Improved sensitivity and specificity with new assays, along with connectivity to electronic health records, enable clinicians to follow risk longitudinally. Telemedicine and remote monitoring provide distant specialist advice to rural populations, raising access to testing and follow-up therapy. Regulatory facilitation and payment reform are pushing wider adoption, particularly where health systems connect outcomes with payment models.
In total, the Preterm Birth and PROM Testing Market of 2025 is characterized by quicker, safer testing, greater access, and enhanced efforts to better the outcomes for both mother and baby through earlier, evidence-based treatment.The global preterm birth and PROM testing market size reached USD 1.8 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach USD 2.8 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.64% during 2025-2033. The growing incidences of preterm births across the globe, rising awareness among women about the risks associated with preterm birth and PROM, and innovative advancements in diagnostic technologies are some of the major factors propelling the market.
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Test Type:
-
Pelvic Exam
Ultrasound
Biochemical Markers
-
Interleukin (IL)-6
C-Reactive Protein (CRP)
IL-1, IL-2, IL-8, TNF-a
Corticotropin-Releasing Hormone (CRH)
Alpha-fetoprotein (AFP)
Breakup by Application:
-
PROM
Preterm Labor
Chorioamnionitis
Breakup by End User:
-
Hospitals
Diagnostic Laboratories
Others
Regional Analysis:
-
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Latin America
Who are the key players operating in the industry?
The report covers the major market players including:
-
Clinical Innovations LLC (Laborie Medical Technologies Inc.)
Cooper Surgical Inc. (The Cooper Companies Inc.)
Hologic Inc.
IQ Products
NX Prenatal Inc.
Qiagen N.V
Sera Prognostics
