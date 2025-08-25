Philippines Warns Against Israeli Military Expansion, Calls For Ceasefire In Gaza
"The Philippines is deeply concerned by recent developments, including the Israeli government's planned full military takeover of Gaza, the continuing restrictions on access to life-saving humanitarian aid such as food and water, large-scale displacement, attacks affecting civilians, and reports of settlement expansion in the West Bank," the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said in a statement carried Monday by the Philippine news agency (PNA).
"These developments aggravate an already dire humanitarian situation and further diminish prospects for a just, lasting, and comprehensive peace in the Middle East," it added.
The Philippines called on the Israeli entity "to heed the ceasefire proposal as a crucial step to protect civilians and revive the path to peace," the DFA said. (PNA)
Last week, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres renewed his appeal for a ceasefire, warning that a full assault on Gaza City would cause "massive death and destruction".
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment