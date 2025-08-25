Russia Trying To Disrupt Ukraine's Winter Preparations Zelensky
“Russia is trying to disrupt our preparations for winter by striking our energy infrastructure. This concerns not only electricity and heat generation but also our natural gas production. That is why we highly value Norway's assistance in helping Ukraine purchase gas,” he said.
Zelensky noted that last year, at least one million Ukrainian families had heating in their homes thanks to cooperation with Norway.
“This year, the challenges are also significant. Norway has already made a decision to support our gas purchases, and we are counting on its next steps,” he added.Read also: Norway allocates $100M to Ukraine for natural gas imports
As Ukrinform reported, Norway is allocating around 7 billion Norwegian kroner (USD 696.12 million) to finance air defense systems for Ukraine.
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment