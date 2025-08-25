Russia Trying To Disrupt Ukraine's Winter Preparations Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to a Ukrinform correspondent, President Volodymyr Zelensky said this during a joint press conference with Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

“Russia is trying to disrupt our preparations for winter by striking our energy infrastructure. This concerns not only electricity and heat generation but also our natural gas production. That is why we highly value Norway's assistance in helping Ukraine purchase gas,” he said.

Zelensky noted that last year, at least one million Ukrainian families had heating in their homes thanks to cooperation with Norway.

“This year, the challenges are also significant. Norway has already made a decision to support our gas purchases, and we are counting on its next steps,” he added.

As Ukrinform reported, Norway is allocating around 7 billion Norwegian kroner (USD 696.12 million) to finance air defense systems for Ukraine.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine