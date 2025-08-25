Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia Trying To Disrupt Ukraine's Winter Preparations Zelensky

2025-08-25 07:05:54
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to a Ukrinform correspondent, President Volodymyr Zelensky said this during a joint press conference with Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

“Russia is trying to disrupt our preparations for winter by striking our energy infrastructure. This concerns not only electricity and heat generation but also our natural gas production. That is why we highly value Norway's assistance in helping Ukraine purchase gas,” he said.

Zelensky noted that last year, at least one million Ukrainian families had heating in their homes thanks to cooperation with Norway.

“This year, the challenges are also significant. Norway has already made a decision to support our gas purchases, and we are counting on its next steps,” he added.

Read also: Norway allocates $100M to Ukraine for natural gas imports

As Ukrinform reported, Norway is allocating around 7 billion Norwegian kroner (USD 696.12 million) to finance air defense systems for Ukraine.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

