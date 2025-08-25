'The Music Of Mirth & Mischief' To Ignite Atlanta With One-Night-Only Fantasy Rock-Opera At City Winery Nov. 15
Mirth and Mischief logo
Award-Winning Ensemble Reunites for Two Shows Blending Storytelling, Genre-Spanning Anthems and Theatrical SpectacleEvery song is a spell of radical self-love.” - front-person FREiBERDATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Mirth & Mischief Enterprises will bring its award-winning fantasy rock-opera to Atlanta for a one-night-only performance on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, at City Winery. The showcase,“The Music of Mirth & Mischief,” will feature two shows at 6 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
Reuniting the virtuoso musicians behind last spring's sold-out castle residency, the live production blends cinematic storytelling, genre-spanning anthems, and theatrical surprises designed to blur the line between audience and adventure.
“Every song is a spell of radical self-love,” said front-person FREiBERD.“Atlanta gets the first taste of our next chapter-louder, wilder, and closer than ever.”
A Spellbinding Line-Up
- FREiBERD - The fearless front-person returns with vocal fire and electro-pop swagger, flying the banner of radical self-love.
- Paul Mercer - Acclaimed performer known for haunting strings that conjure storm-cloud emotion and Renaissance finesse.
- Ruth Mehari - Eritrean American soprano and cellist with a five-octave range that soars through soul, jazz, and celestial folk.
- Hayden Rowe - Multi-instrumentalist and production lead driving the set from whispered ballads to full-tilt arena energy.
An Enchanted Venue
City Winery's candle-lit ambiance, intimate cabaret tables, and curated wine pairings will set the stage for a sensory-rich experience, ensuring every seat feels close to the action.
The Mischief After-Party
Following the final chord, the night continues with the Mischief After-Party. World-class DJs, live percussion, burlesque, fire artistry, and surprise performances will keep the magic alive late into the night.
Dress the Part-If You Dare
Guests are encouraged, but never required, to arrive in imaginative fantasy or cosplay attire-from elven royalty and steampunk adventurers to celestial sorcerers or their own mythical creations.
Unlock the Experience
Tickets, VIP perks, and sponsorship opportunities will be released soon. For updates, visit MIRTH2025 and follow @mirthandmischieflive on all platforms for teasers, exclusive content, and early access opportunities.
About Mirth & Mischief
Mirth & Mischief is a groundbreaking immersive theater experience that fuses cirque-inspired acrobatics, dance, live music, and character-driven storytelling into one spellbinding production. Unlike traditional performances, where the audience watches from a distance, Mirth & Mischief dissolves the boundary between stage and spectator-inviting every guest to step inside the narrative and become part of the adventure.
Through its blend of high-caliber artistry, imaginative design, and interactive elements, the production creates a world where music, movement, and myth converge. Each performance is not only a show but a living, breathing realm of wonder-one that celebrates self-expression, ignites the senses, and leaves audiences transformed.
###
Elise Riley
My Global Presence
...
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment