India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: Gaurav Gogoi Urges BCCI To Cancel Showdown, Calls It“Contrary To National Interest”

Congress's deputy leader in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, has urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to avoid playing cricket with Pakistan given the current security situation and cross-border tensions. His appeal comes just weeks before India is scheduled to face Pakistan in a group stage match of the Asia Cup in Dubai on September 14.

“Contrary to national interest”

In a letter addressed to BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, Gogoi said that continuing with the high-profile clash at such a time would send the wrong message.

“While cricket has always been a sport that brings joy among people, in the context of current India and Pakistan relations, such engagements should not be prioritised over national interest,” Gogoi wrote.

He pointed to the Pahalgam terror attack, stressing that cross-border tensions persist and the sacrifices of the armed forces should not be overlooked.“In such circumstances, playing bilateral cricket with Pakistan appears contrary to the national interest,” he added in the letter dated August 23.

Linking sports to diplomacy and security

Gogoi, who is also the president of the Assam Congress, reminded that India had taken a tough diplomatic stance to expose Pakistan's role in the Pahalgam attack.“Even our Honourable Prime Minister mentioned that water and blood cannot flow together,” he said, referring to India's decision to pull out of the Indus Waters Treaty immediately after the April attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to him, resuming cricket ties now would undermine the seriousness of India's diplomatic and security concerns.“Engaging with Pakistan at this stage sends out a message that undermines the sentiments of the people of India who stand firmly against any compromise on national security,” Gogoi asserted.

“Pakistan backed out of hockey”

The Congress leader also reminded that Pakistan had itself backed out of playing hockey in India, citing security concerns. He argued that cricket should be treated in the same spirit.

“Resuming cricket ties under the present circumstances may dilute the seriousness of national concerns regarding security and diplomacy,” he maintained.

He added that India's position, both in global forums and bilateral relations, must highlight“unity, strength, and the highest regard for our sovereignty and security.”

Urges“clear stand” from BCCI

The Jorhat MP asked the BCCI to adopt a firm stance until conditions improve. Gogoi urged the board to take a“clear stand” and avoid cricketing engagements with Pakistan until circumstances are conducive and aligned with the national interest.

Notably, this is not the first time Gogoi has raised the matter. On August 14, he had written to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, requesting him to use his close association with Saikia to persuade the country's cricketing body to pull India out of the encounter.